Mick Scott: Of bias and men

Years ago when I was merely the Journal’s wee, naïve letters editor, I would sometimes receive letters that were fine for publication except that they exceeded what was then a 200-word limit. So I began emailing or calling the writers of these letters to explain that we’d be happy to print their messages if they could condense them to meet our length requirements.
Most were happy to do so. But there was a subset who would respond: “Oh, come on! You don’t want to print it because you don’t like my opinion!”
It never seemed to occur to them that if I didn’t “like” their opinion, I could just throw their letters away. Instead, I was trying to get them printed.
Most of these brusque responses came from conservatives. Not all — I still remember one liberal pastor who took the opportunity to accuse me of every injustice short of breaking up the Beatles. And not all conservatives behaved that way, of course, but it happened so often that I came to associate the response with conservatives.
It doesn’t happen much anymore. But I occasionally receive complaints about words or phrases we’ve printed that are, to me, perfectly innocuous statements of fact — but presented back to me angrily as if I've been caught taking part in some conspiracy. It's not unusual to receive complaints about our “liberal bias” on days when we print Cal Thomas’s columns.
I don’t write this to be critical. These are, generally, good people. But they seem to be convinced that the media, by merely reporting facts, is trying to hurt them, or deny them something they are owed.
We’re waiting now for the final remnant of President Trump’s supporters — and Trump himself — to accept the reality of the 2020 election. Some are devoted to him to a frightening degree, as they wave flags with his name and threaten to violently overthrow the results of a democratic election.
Trump's dead-enders insist that they’re being lied to, by the media — including “fair and balanced” Fox News — by the FBI, the CIA and Homeland Security, by Republican election officials, Republican governors who also supported Trump and now by Trump's chosen attorney general, William Barr, all working together to cheat them out of four more glorious years of chaos.
They are being lied to. But they’re mistaken about who’s doing the lying.
In a recent Twitter thread (read any good Twitter threads lately?), journalist and podcaster Matthew Sheffield wrote:
As the co-creator of NewsBusters, the most prominent anti-media website, I was part of a decades-long tradition of complaining about media elites being “unfair” to conservative views. There is still much to that argument, but eventually I saw that I was missing context. What I did not realize until I began expanding my work into creating actual media and reporting institutions such as the Washington Examiner (I was the founding online editor) was that U.S. conservatives do not understand the purpose of journalism. This became evident to me as I saw that conservative-dominated media outlets were MUCH more biased than outlets run by liberals. The latter had flaws that arose from a lack of diversities (note plural) but they operated mostly in good faith. That’s not how the former operated.
I eventually realized that most people who run right-dominated media outlets see it as their DUTY to be unfair and to favor Republicans because doing so would somehow counteract perceived liberal bias.
While I was enmeshed in the conservative media tradition, I viewed lefty media thinkers like @jayrosen_nyu as arguing that journalism was supposed to be liberally biased. I was wrong. I realized later that I didn’t understand that journalism is supposed to portray reality.
I’ve had thoughts along those lines for years now, but it took Sheffield to articulate them properly.
It’s tricky to write about the media as if it’s one thing when it’s actually composed of tens of thousands of independent organizations. And there is, undoubtedly, a blurring of the line between hard news and opinion, especially on cable TV.
But that doesn’t mean that objective, honest journalism doesn’t exist. And when independent reporters from The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Washington Post, NPR, CNN and Fox News are all reporting the same facts about the same story, it’s a pretty good indication that you’re getting the truth.
But I fear that some have been so steeped in the extreme voices of right-wing media, so trusting of Trump’s daily cavalcade of dishonesty, that they can no longer tell what’s true.
Again, I’m not trying to be critical; I’m trying to understand. What would you be like if you listened, 10 hours a day, to someone who told you that you were being cheated out of something you were owed?
If our conservative friends are leading with this assumption — that the whole world is liberal and is against them — it’s no wonder they bristle against shadows.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!