Mick Scott: Of bias and men

I don’t write this to be critical. These are, generally, good people. But they seem to be convinced that the media, by merely reporting facts, is trying to hurt them, or deny them something they are owed.

We’re waiting now for the final remnant of President Trump’s supporters — and Trump himself — to accept the reality of the 2020 election. Some are devoted to him to a frightening degree, as they wave flags with his name and threaten to violently overthrow the results of a democratic election.

Trump's dead-enders insist that they’re being lied to, by the media — including “fair and balanced” Fox News — by the FBI, the CIA and Homeland Security, by Republican election officials, Republican governors who also supported Trump and now by Trump's chosen attorney general, William Barr, all working together to cheat them out of four more glorious years of chaos.

They are being lied to. But they’re mistaken about who’s doing the lying.

In a recent Twitter thread (read any good Twitter threads lately?), journalist and podcaster Matthew Sheffield wrote: