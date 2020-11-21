Mick Scott: On an uneventful morn

After about three weeks, the pen’s door was left open and one by one, the kits ventured out. And there was Foxy, bouncing around, running, rolling and nipping at the others, a happy little mischief maker.

Then they were gone, returned to the wild.

I followed this story on Wildlife Aid’s website back at the end of summer, a little respite from harsher news. The surgeons, I learned, who usually operate on pampered cats and dogs, regularly donate their services to Wildlife Aid, which survives wholly on the generosity of its patrons.

Why in the world would someone invest so much time, energy and care on a complicated, costly operation, knowing that the kit would probably be dead in a year or two anyway?

Some people are just like that.

For others, developing compassion is a life-long project.

Others yet don’t care, wouldn’t care for a wild animal that doesn’t even answer when you call.

I don’t know what makes the difference. I’m just happy to know that compassion exists, not because it’s rewarded — in many instances, it’s not — but because it’s needed. It helps balance the cruelty of the world.