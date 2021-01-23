Mick Scott: On the ship that sailed the moon

“They’re stealing the election!” several claimed.

But there was another thread running through the tapestry.

“Say our name! Say our name!” some chanted, perverting the cry for racial justice.

“They took an oath to take care of us!” one man declared of Congress. “This is our building! We paid for it! Every penny!”

“We are not stopping until we take our country back!” said another.

I don’t want to read too much into “we” and “us,” but I don’t think it includes me. It probably doesn’t include you.

Back in December, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley was pushing his concern for 74 million Trump voters whose voices, he said, weren’t being heard. He didn’t seem to care much about the voices of 81 million Biden voters.