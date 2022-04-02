Mick Scott: Open up your morning light

They’re called forsythia, these bright yellow blossoms that have appeared recently at Fox-a-Lago, the field near Washington Park where a friend and I regularly watch wild red foxes play. They’re complemented by violets scattered across the ground.

Other colorful buds are sprouting in my neighborhood, from Japanese cherry trees and red buds — white, pink, purple blooms. The bluebirds and sparrows round out the color wheel.

Back toward the end of January, we saw that a couple of our foxes (not “our,” but, you know) had developed mange, a malady that often leads to death. A little research led us to Wildlife Rehab Inc., which taught us how to treat them by putting ivermectin in food for them.

Yep, that ivermectin. My friend had to explain to the farm store clerk, “No, it’s not for me.”

Such is life in 2022.

Two months later, we’ll soon need a new name for the one we’ve been calling “Skinny Tail.” The fur on his brush, like everywhere else, is getting thicker.

A few days ago Blondie, the boldest of the foxes, sat relaxed on the ground not far from where I sat, she thinking her fox thoughts, me wondering what those thoughts were.

The phrase “culture of life” popped into my head. I felt — and maybe Blondie did, too — an appreciation for irrepressible life, which thrives when given the chance.

Life is the birthright of an entire planet (and maybe more). As the flowers and foxes attest, it’s full of richness and variety. It’s usually intertwined with other life.

The phrase “culture of life” crosses my desk at work from time to time, usually when either abortion or euthanasia are in the news. These extremes — conception and death — unfortunately seem to be the only aspects of such a culture that some ever promote or defend.

Surely a society that truly valued life would honor and protect … all of it. It would work to reduce agents that are harmful to life and promote those that help it flourish and prosper.

The news today is full of harmful legislation being passed that makes life more difficult for transgender children, whose lives are already hard. Some 56% of trans youth attempt suicide before age 18, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

That rate drops about 73% when they’re allowed to live as they decide they should.

Social scientists Tey Meadow and Kristina R. Olson, writing in this month’s Scientific American, say, “Social acceptance and affirmative support are the keys to mental health for transgender children.”

These kids struggle — not because they’re “confused about which bathroom to use,” as some say in an attempt to trivialize their agency. They struggle against bullies and ignorance and arrogant religiosity, sometimes from within their own families.

And these new laws and policies being pushed by Republicans “propose the very opposite: encouraging the mistreatment of trans youth and inciting fear in compassionate adults,” Meadow and Olson say.

Robert Foster, a Mississippi Republican, recently said he wants supporters of transgender rights “to be lined up against (a) wall before a firing squad to be sent to an early judgment.”

He’s talking about parents who are trying to keep their children alive.

In Texas, officials have pretty much declared war on all gay people, most recently by removing suicide prevention resources for LGBTQ kids from government websites. Republican legislators across the country are pulling out all the stops to deny kids resources — books, the counsel of understanding adults, access to medical care — that may keep them alive.

None of that contributes to a culture of life.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican and a Mormon, understands this.

“When in doubt ... I always try to err on the side of kindness, mercy and compassion,” he wrote recently while vetoing a cruel measure put forward by his state’s legislature. “I don’t understand what they are going through or why they feel the way they do. But I want them to live.”

That’s how you promote a culture of life.

Unfortunately, his pleas fell on deaf ears. His legislature overrode the veto.

This one issue is just the tip of a rapidly melting iceberg. We stand today with the power to make ourselves extinct, through a culture of permissive greed, indifference to environmental collapse and tolerance for human suffering.

A true culture of life would work to prevent that.

If we do destroy ourselves, that won’t be the end. The planet, with its bacteria and moss, its wolves and ravens, will live on. Without us.