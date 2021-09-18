Mick Scott: Orion's arms are wide enough

I found my spot.

It’s halfway down the driveway, between my house and the neighbors’. I sit there before sunrise, with the glare of streetlights almost completely blocked by fences and trees — 99% — and, from there, watch the stars pass through a wide portion of the Southern sky.

I sat there most recently on Tuesday morning, with expansive Orion center stage, bright Sirius flanking his right (my left). If I leaned back a little, I could make out the seven sisters of the Pleiades through my binoculars, shining overhead like a toss of diamonds on a bed of black velvet.

It’s not ideal. No city view is. But it’s good.

Emily Lakdawalla, a planetary geologist and senior editor of The Planetary Society, is currently studying the perihelion to aphelion distances of trans-Neptunian objects from the sun, she tweets.

Me, I just like to see the pretty lights.

The morning was quiet, except for crickets and highway traffic; not even the neighborhood cat, Grandma, came to say hey.

As I drank my coffee, a satellite slid from west to east and I wondered what the view would be like from there.

Not being Jeffrey Bezos, I’m unlikely to find out.