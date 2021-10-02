Mick Scott: Room enough to do what we will

A couple of weeks ago I flew to the West Coast to meet some foxes.
Three Russian domesticated foxes: Victor, Maksa (short for Maksamilian) and Mikhail.
It was a dream come true. I got to watch them up close, pet them and hold them.
They live at the Judith A. Bassett Canid Education and Conservation Center, a not-for-profit home for canids (dogs, foxes, etc.) in the arid shrub brush about 90 minutes east of San Diego. They’re part of an “ambassador” crew of canids that sit and interact with people, allowing us to learn about them firsthand.
As both of my regular readers know, I’ve been obsessed with urban foxes for some time now. They live around us, in spite of us, thriving. They’re wild and playful. And they’re just, gosh darn it, such beautiful creatures.
So when I first learned that some Russian domesticated foxes lived in the U.S., I knew I’d have to go meet them someday.
In brief, these foxes are the product of a 60-year scientific experiment to see if fox behavior could be modified by intentional breeding. The result is a group of foxes with little aggression or fear, who actually like people. (More here: www.pbs.org/newshour/science/domesticated-foxes-genetically-fascinating-terrible-pets)
I was hosted by the foxes and two of their human expeditors: David Bassett, who founded the center with his wife, Amy (and named it after his mother, a long-time animal advocate), and behavior specialist and trainer Melissa Beeson Dixon. They took me to a shaded, fenced enclosure where the ambassadors knocked on the door, one by one, to be admitted.
The first was Victor, a classic red fox, eager to see who I was. He was willing to sit on my lap and have his back scratched for as long as I would scratch it.
Maksa came next, all smiles and sweetness. She placed her front paws on my leg and leaned in so I could scratch her chest and shoulders. She nibbled at the band around my wrist. What a flirt.
Maksa is also a red fox, by species, but her fur is mostly white with red and black markings, the result of selective breeding. She’s stunning.
Mikhail, called a silver fox because of his coloring, came next, looking alert and mischievous. I could imagine him leading the way down a trail: “Come on, let’s go!”
Last was Ishy, an American red fox with marbled coloring that they let hang out with the Russians. I was warned, though, that while she wasn’t aggressive, she wasn’t interested in being petted, so I kept my distance.
I didn’t really do a lot with the foxes aside from stroke their fur and admire their beauty. I fed them chicken bits from the flat palm of my hand and got on the ground to follow them around.
These foxes wouldn’t be good pets, Bassett told me. Despite their comfort around people, they have destructive tendencies when it comes to furniture and they can’t be housebroken. They’re still wild and unpredictable and might run away and get in trouble.
I was introduced to other canids who live there: a Papua New Guinean singing dog; a wolf who leaned his 100 pounds against me; and an enclosure full of younger Russian foxes who aren’t yet ready to be full ambassadors. I sat next to their fence and several came up to me for a scratch or to nibble on my fingers.
I also saw, from a distance, Vinnie, a silver fox who was rescued from a fur farm. She’s still learning that she’s safe now.
As I drove back to San Diego, I thought about the foxes and their unique personalities, about their coarse and musky fur. I thought then of a hundred questions I wish I’d thought to ask, about their upbringing and their habits.
I thought about the wild foxes I see in Winston-Salem, how different their lives are — and how endangered they can be by our presence, if we’re stupid.
And I thought about time. I’d been anticipating this visit for months and it was over in a flash.
It wasn’t enough. I need to scratch Vic some more. I need to hold Maksa’s floppy paws and see if Mikhail knows how to answer the dog’s play bow.
This visit was a trial run. I’ll have to go back.
For more information about the Judith A. Bassett Center, go to: https://www.siberiancupcakes.com/