Mick Scott: Room enough to do what we will

The first was Victor, a classic red fox, eager to see who I was. He was willing to sit on my lap and have his back scratched for as long as I would scratch it.

Maksa came next, all smiles and sweetness. She placed her front paws on my leg and leaned in so I could scratch her chest and shoulders. She nibbled at the band around my wrist. What a flirt.

Maksa is also a red fox, by species, but her fur is mostly white with red and black markings, the result of selective breeding. She’s stunning.

Mikhail, called a silver fox because of his coloring, came next, looking alert and mischievous. I could imagine him leading the way down a trail: “Come on, let’s go!”

Last was Ishy, an American red fox with marbled coloring that they let hang out with the Russians. I was warned, though, that while she wasn’t aggressive, she wasn’t interested in being petted, so I kept my distance.

I didn’t really do a lot with the foxes aside from stroke their fur and admire their beauty. I fed them chicken bits from the flat palm of my hand and got on the ground to follow them around.