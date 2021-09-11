Mick Scott: Sky of blackness and sorrow

My city of ruins

People from countries around the world mourned with us; with its favored child, the most hopeful and prosperous. Some, from lands where such things happened more regularly, said, “You’re one of us now.”

We slowly began to learn why this had happened. Some madman named Osama bin Laden was trying to lure the U.S. into military entanglement in the Middle East. That would make it appear to the Muslims of the world that the U.S. wanted to wage war on them, bin Laden reasoned.

But we’re too smart for that, I thought.

Bin Laden also wanted to stoke fear in the hearts of Americans, we heard. He wanted us to think that such an attack could happen anytime and anywhere.

But we’re too smart for that, I thought.

I’ve since had to reassess.

I remember a grainy black-and-white photograph in some news magazine of a tough, young New Yorker confronting another tough, young New Yorker in Islamic attire, ready to pummel him, while a crowd looked on. It seemed absurd. That guy didn’t have anything to do with 9/11.