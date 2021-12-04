Mick Scott: Songs that voices never share

The Winston-Salem Journal has always opposed gerrymandering — even when Democrats did it.
I make the assertion in response to feedback I received after publishing our Nov. 18 editorial, “Ruthless by design,” about the state Republican Party’s efforts to fix the district maps to their unfair advantage.
How severe were the responses? Let’s just say the word “hypocrite” was used more than once.
To some degree I’m not surprised. After all, hypocrisy is so rampant in politics these days that it’s practically the norm. It’s there in almost any partisan issue I could raise. I’m sure you’re thinking of one or two right now.
But as far as the Journal’s position on gerrymandering goes, I’ve got to reject the claim. Allow me to regale thee with the reasons why.
For one, the editorial in question notes that Democrats are trying to tip the scales, too, “in Illinois, Maryland, New York and Oregon,” and that they’re wrong to do so.
We also point out that “They did the same in North Carolina for decades when they controlled the legislature.” In fact, every time these last few years that we’ve written about Republican gerrymandering, we’ve made a point of saying, “the Democrats did it and it was wrong then, too.” Nobody here is trying to give Democrats a pass.
In fact, even when the Democrats were in charge of the legislature, we condemned the practice.
For instance, in 2002, we wrote: “The Democratic redistricting plan of 2001 was something just short of politically pornographic. Democrats in control … wove districts through the state’s counties and towns with one goal in mind: preserving the Democratic
majority in both houses. …
Republicans were right to sue
to overturn the plans.”
In 2005, we wrote: “The ruling party — in North Carolina, the Democrats — jams as many of the minority party into minority ‘ghetto’ districts as possible, thus assuring the election of the minority party there. With these voters out of the way, legislators can then configure the remaining districts in ways that keep the majority party in power.
“The result has been a disaster for the American political system.”
Even in 2013, after Republicans took over, we let Democrats have it: “The redistricting process is a travesty. For more than a century, the Democratic Party maintained a tighter grip on state politics than it deserved simply by gerrymandering legislative and congressional districts.”
That’s the opposite of hypocrisy. That’s consistency.
I understand that some might find that concept ... foreign. Confusing.
All along the way, we’ve also called for an independent redistricting commission.
So did Republican Senate leader Phil Berger, when his party was locked in the minority.
His position has changed now.
But as proud as I am of the Journal’s consistency, I can’t really take credit for it. I’ve only been the editorial page editor for the last three and a half years. It’s one of my predecessors at this desk who decided that gerrymandering was wrong, no matter who did it.
The truth is that most of our editorials are based on long-standing principles. The Journal has historically supported policies that favor local business initiatives; a strong educational system; responsible environmental stewardship; the value of the arts; and morality and accountability from our elected leaders. In a literal sense, our editorial policies are conservative. They don’t shift according to which party is in power.
Despite my defense, I know that some readers will still feel sour about our condemnation of the Republican project. One or two I hear from regularly wouldn’t be happy unless the entire editorial excoriated the Democrats. But if we added we added a sentence in parentheses — (The Republicans are doing it, too) — that would be enough to send them into a tizzy.
That’s what happens when party comes before principle.
But even though we try to be fair, we’ve also got to be honest. Yes, the Democrats once put their thumb on the scale. But that thumb was light enough that in 2010, voters were able to relieve them of their majority.
The Republicans learned from their mistake and are right now trying to implement district maps that will keep them in power permanently, even if their numbers dwindle, even if a majority of voters want them out.
As a practical matter, which attempt to manipulate elections should concern us more — the one from 20 years ago or the one occurring now?
Bold actions sometimes have unforeseen consequences. Even the most partisan Republicans should hope these gerrymandered maps are tossed out by the courts. North Carolinians deserve the opportunity to select their representatives — not the other way around.