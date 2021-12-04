Mick Scott: Songs that voices never share

The Winston-Salem Journal has always opposed gerrymandering — even when Democrats did it.

I make the assertion in response to feedback I received after publishing our Nov. 18 editorial, “Ruthless by design,” about the state Republican Party’s efforts to fix the district maps to their unfair advantage.

How severe were the responses? Let’s just say the word “hypocrite” was used more than once.

To some degree I’m not surprised. After all, hypocrisy is so rampant in politics these days that it’s practically the norm. It’s there in almost any partisan issue I could raise. I’m sure you’re thinking of one or two right now.

But as far as the Journal’s position on gerrymandering goes, I’ve got to reject the claim. Allow me to regale thee with the reasons why.

For one, the editorial in question notes that Democrats are trying to tip the scales, too, “in Illinois, Maryland, New York and Oregon,” and that they’re wrong to do so.