Mick Scott: Straddle the line in discord and rhyme

Whatever your opinion of Kyle Rittenhouse — I’m sure it’s strong — I’ll bet you’d agree that one of his attorneys, Mark Richards, has seemed impressive in his maturity and reasonableness.

Shortly after the “not guilty” verdict was delivered, Richards, speaking to the media, expressed that he went to trial for his client, not for a cause. He suggested that Rittenhouse now likely wanted to quietly resume his life out of the public eye. (Good luck with that.)

He distanced himself from the Tucker Carlson “documentary” being filmed during the trial. “I threw them out of the room several times ... And I didn’t approve of it, but I’m not always the boss.”

He told CNN’s Chris Cuomo, “I had a talk with Kyle. All I can say is what I say. And Kyle’s going to have some hard choices in his life about the direction he goes and what he stands for. Those will have to be made by Kyle eventually.”

But if Rittenhouse does indeed want to resume a quiet life, then cooperating with the manipulative, lying Carlson — as well as other questionable associates — takes him in the wrong direction.

There’s a story that unfortunately dips into the scatological, but I know of no better way to get the point across.