Mick Scott: Straddle the line in discord and rhyme

Whatever your opinion of Kyle Rittenhouse — I’m sure it’s strong — I’ll bet you’d agree that one of his attorneys, Mark Richards, has seemed impressive in his maturity and reasonableness.
Shortly after the “not guilty” verdict was delivered, Richards, speaking to the media, expressed that he went to trial for his client, not for a cause. He suggested that Rittenhouse now likely wanted to quietly resume his life out of the public eye. (Good luck with that.)
He distanced himself from the Tucker Carlson “documentary” being filmed during the trial. “I threw them out of the room several times ... And I didn’t approve of it, but I’m not always the boss.”
He told CNN’s Chris Cuomo, “I had a talk with Kyle. All I can say is what I say. And Kyle’s going to have some hard choices in his life about the direction he goes and what he stands for. Those will have to be made by Kyle eventually.”
But if Rittenhouse does indeed want to resume a quiet life, then cooperating with the manipulative, lying Carlson — as well as other questionable associates — takes him in the wrong direction.
There’s a story that unfortunately dips into the scatological, but I know of no better way to get the point across.
I also know that most of my readers are not hothouse flowers. So here we go:
There once was a bird that delayed flying south in the winter until the weather became threatening. Finally, one cold morning, he spread his wings and began the journey.
Before long, though, the sky grew dark, the wind rose and snow began to fall. The bird struggled until his energy was all gone and he fell into a field.
As he lay there shivered, a cow passed over him and dropped a load. Though disgusted at first, the bird found that the warmth of the excrement revived him. He began to flap his wings. Hey, he said to himself, I think I can make it!
Unfortunately, his motion drew the attention of a nearby wolf, which ran down and ate him up.
The moral of the story: Not everyone who s—-s on you is your enemy and not everyone who pulls you out of s—- is your friend.
The people now bolstering Rittenhouse — Carlson, congressional representatives, the white supremacist fight club Proud Boys — they’re not his friends.
Fox News has earned its devoted following largely by telling its audience what it wants to hear. Many of its personalities make their living by relentlessly justifying and amplifying their viewers’ fears over race and religion. They employ a great deal of distortion, misrepresentation and, in some cases, outright lies.
They are not their viewers’ friends.
That should be obvious by the fact that the Fox News organization some time ago mandated COVID vaccination (or daily testing) for all employees — including its most popular commentators, who are busy trying to convince their viewers that the life-saving vaccines are ineffective, dangerous and a liberal plot to control them — though they are almost certainly vaccinated themselves.
The result is further needless death — of their own unvaccinated viewers.
Many on the right, including some in Congress, are getting closer and closer toward justifying violence, even civil war — which it would surely blame on the same style of “self-defense” that allowed Rittenhouse to avoid punishment for killing two unarmed men. It’s the other side that instigates the need to take up arms, don’t you know, by … winning elections.
In the book “Peril,” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa portray a meeting between former President Trump and his then-attorney general, William Barr. In the meeting, Barr shoots down every conspiracy theory Trump tries to prop up. No, the machines weren’t rigged. No, there were no secret ballots flown in overnight.
But Trump and his followers have a war to justify.
So remember: If you want to defend yourself in the civil war you start, you have to blame the other side. For voter fraud. For being socialist dictators. For promoting critical race theory. For anything you can pin on them.
It doesn’t have to be true.
Too many trust the people who pull them out of s—- without seeing where they’re going next. They’ve earned your trust with their sweet-talk, especially as they run down, in increasingly extreme and insulting terms, the people you think are your enemies. Once they convince you that they’re your friends, they can tell you anything and you’ll believe it.
So don’t be surprised when you find yourself in the jaws of the wolf.