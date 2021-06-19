Mick Scott: Tall white mansions and little shacks

During my obsessive social media scrolling last week, I came across a clip of a TV commentator winding down a conversation with two panelists about critical race theory:
“First of all, doctor, your counter is predicated on the idea that there’s a one-on-one relationship between critical race theory and critical theory as sort of produced from the Marxist tradition, from the Frankfort school, etc., when in fact, critical race theory has, certainly, connections to any kind of critical, intellectual discourse, but it’s also connected to critical legal studies, which was not committed to sort of inheriting all of the kind of Gramscian and Marxian sort of ideas that you’re talking about. …”
So on and so forth.
If you waded through that, you may have a future in academia.
My conversations tend to be more along the lines of, “Did you like the movie? Yeah, me, too. I remembered that one guy from that other movie.”
But the man with the scholarly approach was Marc Lamont Hill, Ph.D., and I don’t know a single thing about him except that he knows more about critical race theory than me — and more than any of the legislators who have been busy filing bills to forbid teaching CRT or The 1619 Project or anything else racially controversial in public schools — including our own Sen. Thom Tillis.
The funny thing is, in many cases, they’re forbidding the teaching of something that no public school is teaching. You may as well file bills prohibiting possums from buying houses.
This is, as should be clear from Hill’s soliloquy, a graduate-level topic.
So why are we talking about it?
Because Republicans, losing at the voting booth, need a wedge issue. They need something to rile up the voters. “President Biden is a dookie head” isn’t working. Neither is persecuting LGBTQ youth.
Smart people tell me that this one is a winner.
Across the country, local school boards are being confronted with angry parents demanding, “Don’t you dare teach that thing you don’t teach!” Thankfully, that embarrassing madness hasn’t yet reached Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
Incidentally, the bills that Republicans are filing, besides being based on nothing, are also filled with sketchy, hard-to-enforce language, some of which clearly violates the First Amendment. “Most legal scholars say that these bills impinge on the right to free speech and will likely be dismissed in court,” Adam Harris wrote in The Atlantic last month.
So that’ll cost their constituents some tax money.
And they’re using their criticism of critical race theory as a springboard to criticize other conversations about race, in board rooms and the military as well as in schools.
The supporters of these bills are framing pretty much any conversation about race that originates with Black people as racist attempts to say that white people are inferior. So they get to dump on both minorities and education while pretending to defend equality.
Here’s the thing: I’m a son of the South. I grew up in the 1960s and ’70s around people who took it as an article of faith that Black people were innately inferior to white people. It was in the water. I couldn’t borrow a cup of sugar from the guy up the street from me without hearing about it.
Some of the people who espoused these things were good people, religious people. They didn’t hate African Americans; they had compassion for people they saw as intellectually and morally inferior.
And maybe that’s the best they could do, given the systemic culture in which they were raised.
But how ironic is it that the descendants of those people are now afraid that schools might teach that they are inferior?
For some, this might elicit a little empathy toward our African American friends and neighbors who had to endure just that kind of attitude.
Instead, it elicits fevered, angry, misinformed activism.
Despite the absence of critical race theory in public schools, race and discrimination are sometimes discussed there in straightforward and respectful terms. They need to be. “African American history,” Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board member Elisabeth Motsinger tells me, “is American history.” She’s right. Black and white lives have been intertwined since before this nation began. We rise and fall together.
Distorting those conversations and stirring up anger and fear for political gain may be a winner at the voting booth — but it shouldn’t be. We should all know better by now than to take the bait.