Mick Scott: Tall white mansions and little shacks

And they’re using their criticism of critical race theory as a springboard to criticize other conversations about race, in board rooms and the military as well as in schools.

The supporters of these bills are framing pretty much any conversation about race that originates with Black people as racist attempts to say that white people are inferior. So they get to dump on both minorities and education while pretending to defend equality.

Here’s the thing: I’m a son of the South. I grew up in the 1960s and ’70s around people who took it as an article of faith that Black people were innately inferior to white people. It was in the water. I couldn’t borrow a cup of sugar from the guy up the street from me without hearing about it.

Some of the people who espoused these things were good people, religious people. They didn’t hate African Americans; they had compassion for people they saw as intellectually and morally inferior.

And maybe that’s the best they could do, given the systemic culture in which they were raised.

But how ironic is it that the descendants of those people are now afraid that schools might teach that they are inferior?