Mick Scott: That ice is slowly melting

Neither of these workers was trying to be a smart aleck. They were just free and relaxed and ready to introduce a little humor into the pandemic-dimmed lives of their customers. Every little bit helps.

Incidentally, neither here nor there: “The customer is always right” is a terrible philosophy, especially when dealing with front-line workers. Who handle, say, your food.

There have been a few similar incidents in recent days that just left me feeling good. They’ve been an effective balance to the occasional sobs and the bouts of anger and frustration that manifest themselves over the tiniest things. We’re making our way. We’re adjusting. And if you’re like me, you sense a curve in the road ahead.

In the paper, I keep seeing hints of recovery, or at least improvement. Our COVID numbers are starting to go down. One day last week there were no new deaths to report in Forsyth County. And rather than argue over whether we should get the vaccine, people are now arguing over who should get it first.