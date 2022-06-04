Mick Scott: That the days can’t be like the nights

The first hot day hit me like a slap in the face.

When was it that the temperature crept up to 85 degrees — three Sundays ago? Then, Tuesday, we hit 90 degrees for the first time this year. I should have been prepared, but every year, after months and months of wearing sweaters and jackets and caps, it’s as if I’ve forgotten that summer even exists. Last month, you could have said to me, “You know, it’s going to get hot,” and I might have responded, “You know, one day we’ll have flying cars.”

But then it happened. It got hot.

Come and get me, I said to the summer, I’m not afraid of you.

But I am.

When I was a kid, summer was a pleasure and a joy. My friends and I embraced it with swimming pools and sprinklers, banana popsicles and pop music. We could retreat to the air-conditioned den if we had to — but we never had to.

Things have changed. Typically now, the summer heat affects my psyche; it bears down on my spirit, draining my energy, its weighty humidity as oppressive as a Georgia voting rights bill. My mood darkens even as I pull the shades and crank up the A/C and submit to sustained indoor living, as if I were on the International Space Station, protecting myself from cosmic rays.

Part of this change, no doubt, is a matter of age and personal chemistry, but we also know that summers are more severe throughout the world — with higher temperatures for longer periods and an increase in atmospheric ozone — because of climate change — the change we’ve affected by refusing to adopt healthier environmental and energy policies. This is likely why the aliens won’t speak to us.

I feel a little guilty for even noting my discomfort. After all, the heat has affected others much more severely. India and Pakistan, for instance, have suffered brutal heat waves for more than a decade that get hotter, longer and deadlier every year. Despite government attempts to distribute water and medical assistance, hundreds or thousands there die annually from heat — already more than 25 in India and more than 65 in Pakistan this year. Temperatures in parts of India rose above 120 degrees in April.

And it’s not just halfway around the world. In recent years, heat waves have killed high numbers of elderly people in urban heat islands like New York City and Chicago. Last June, dozens of people in the Pacific Northwest, both U.S. and Canada, died from heat waves. That’s likely to occur again this year.

Eventually, some places on the planet will become too hot for people to work outdoors, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says — and some areas could become uninhabitable. That is, if we don’t actually make some dramatic changes to our industries and practices — and priorities.

Not to bring you down.

In light of those difficulties, my own seem trivial. I have access to air conditioning and clean, cool water, after all. Many don’t.

But this notion that there’s a hierarchy of suffering — that only those with the most severe difficulties have a right to complain — is a mirage. A distraction tactic. We all suffer and deserve comfort.

The most recent example of “whataboutism” I’ve heard is that we shouldn’t be sending money to help keep Ukraine free when we have deadly gun violence in our own country.

Never mind that if we didn’t send that aid, it wouldn’t be redirected to preventing mass shootings. It’d probably be redirected to more subsidies for oil companies.

Beyond that is the simple fact that we actually can be concerned about more than one thing at a time. We need to be.

It’s not a sure thing that this summer will bring me down as it has in the past. But if it does, I’ll cope. I’ll take another pilgrimage to Ben’s Ice Cream in Eagle Springs and a few dips in the Yadkin River; eat a bunch of tomato sandwiches; and leap into a stack of summer fiction. (Somehow I always expect summer to provide more time for reading — muscle memory from school days.)

And I’ll continue to visit Fox-a-Lago, the field near Washington Park where my friends, now wearing their summer coats, play. We leave them plenty of water, just in case. The forest there is deep and dark, like something out of Little Red Riding Hood, and tangibly a few degrees cooler when I step under its cover.

When you’re out watering your garden, have a kind thought for me and for others who suffer, for any reason. I’ll be sweating it out, literally, dreaming about cooler nights and thicker fox fur.

Stay hydrated!