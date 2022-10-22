Mick Scott: The long straight road ahead

It was love at first sight.

She was a 1991 Mitsubishi “Mighty Max” pickup, electric blue. I was sitting at the Rose ‘n’ Thistle back around 1992 when I saw her out the window.

It was such a serendipitous whim: I asked my waitress friend, Rachel, “Hey, do you know who owns that truck?”

“Yeah, it belongs to my boyfriend, John. He wants to sell it. You want to buy it?”

I did. And I did. And I drove her for the next 18 years, over 200,000 miles — to work, to the mountains, to the Inner Banks and the shore. One summer I put the camper top on and spent six weeks driving around the Great Lakes. We went all the way out to Devils Tower, Wyo., and returned with state park stickers festooning her windshield. Along the way, she picked up some dents and rust, which just made her more beautiful.

I never named her, like some do.

But sometimes when I was down, I lifted myself by thinking, well, at least I have a truck.

I can’t think about her now without hearing the Bob Dylan lyric: “We drove that car as far as we could.” But though I drove her out west, I never abandoned her. In 2010, her engine blew and I had to put her out of my misery. It was an incredibly sad day.

Her replacement was a little Hyundai that’s free of drama and fun to drive — a gas-sipper I fill every three or four weeks.

But though I’m happy with my choice, it’s not the same.

I might have bought another truck, but nobody makes compact pickups anymore. Instead, they make these gas-guzzling monstrosities, houses on wheels that make me laugh, wondering what their city-slicker drivers are trying to do. I’ve seen them take 10 minutes to back into a parking space at the grocery store.

And stick-shifts are on their way out, about the saddest development I can imagine short of being allergic to dogs. If you never learned to drive a stick, I’m not sure you’re a grown-up.

When the time comes, my next vehicle is likely to be electric. I’m a little hesitant, to be honest. There are legitimate problems: Charging takes time and they’re expensive. Though in our society, somebody can usually turn such problems into profits. Give them five years and they’ll work out the kinks.

I hear our conservative friends complain about the price of gas and President Biden’s reluctance to drill, baby, drill, which they seem to think would solve our economic problems overnight.

Let’s just imagine for a moment that drilling for more oil would not only reduce the price of gas but would also make us “energy independent.” We’d never have to beg a drop from the Saudis again. I’m all for that.

But even if that were true, with the most optimistic projections — well, the most realistic optimistic projections — oil is a finite resource. We’re squeezing it out of sand right now. Eventually, we’ll wind up right back where we are today. The economy might be even worse then.

The other problem, of course, is that our oil addiction is deadly. It puts soot in the air that hurts and even kills vulnerable children and old people. Oil spills kill sensitive wildlife.

Burning oil also exacerbates climate change, leading to even more death and destruction.

If life is truly precious, shouldn’t we take steps to stop doing that? Just as a matter of principle — I’m not asking for a signature on a contract — but just in the abstract, shouldn’t we be willing to sacrifice a little convenience and expense to save lives?

Biden is pushing renewable energy even though it’s costing him political capital and might even toss the 2024 presidential election to a Republican. He knows we need to change.

Even auto manufacturers and oil executives understand that.

And so do Republican legislators who despise the term “climate change,” including our own Republican-led state legislature. North Carolina didn’t get to be a national leader in solar energy without their cooperation.

They’ve just got to do so quietly.

We could make so much more progress if we worked together openly; if our political leaders competed, not for oil industry dollars, but for the best renewable energy ideas and the best strategies to win bipartisan support. That’s what they should be doing anyway.

With the proper commitment, we could make EVs work. We could make them affordable. We could save precious wild lands and human lives.

We could take pride in the way we looked squarely at the future and met its challenges in helpful and healthy ways. We could set an example for generations and nations to follow.

We might even find ourselves falling in love again.