Mick Scott: The Night of the Werefox

It all began with a bite.

My wife Peggy and I were sitting on the front steps feeding Felix, the neighborhood fox. He’s become comfortable enough with us to walk up close as we toss him a hot dog or slice of bologna.

“Watch this,” I said, trying to lure Felix to take some food from my hand.

He did, but instead of taking it delicately, as I expected, he grabbed it and ran.

“Ouch!” I said. “Look, he drew blood.”

“I was afraid that would happen,” Peggy said.

“Eh, it’s no big deal,” I said as I put my finger in my mouth. I couldn’t blame Felix, of course; he’s a wild beast.

A couple of days later I was sitting in the den reading when Peggy came in and said, “Don’t you need a light?”

“No, I can see fine,” I said. Then I looked up and realized that the room had grown dark, illuminated only by the full moon peeking through the window.

Peggy turned the light on, looked at me and gasped.

“What’s wrong?” I asked.

“You’re — you’re a fox.”