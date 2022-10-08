Mick Scott: The slow parade of fears

Last weekend, anticipating Halloween, I attended the Wreak Havoc Horror Film Festival at Marketplace Cinemas. It’s a little-known and underrated showcase for little-known, underrated films, many of them short, several of them amateur, homemade productions, imbued with dark humor and surprise endings.

Fun was had.

Several of the films repeated the common horror trope of the frightened victim calling to the dark, “OK, come on out now. This isn’t funny,” in hopes of coaxing a possible act of predatory stalking to resolve itself into a harmless prank. But rather than a friend with questionable taste leaping out with a laugh, most victims were met by deranged killers carrying deadly implements.

Saying, “OK, come on out now. This isn’t funny,” doesn’t seem to work in the real world, either. It doesn’t work in Ukraine, where the clumsy but merciless Russian invasion has left a trail of dead children and its unhinged architect threatens the world with nuclear annihilation.

It doesn’t work with natural disasters, like in Florida, where the destruction was exacerbated by our uncontrolled experiment of permeating the air we breathe with carbon.

It doesn’t seem to work against the unreasoning extremism posed by a faction of one major political party, aligned with a faction of one major religion, every day drawing a little closer to sanctioning the use of violence to get its way.

The paranoia-fueled 1978 flick “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” mirrors a contemporary problem. Discovering that your mother or your brother has been replaced by an extraterrestrial pod and implanted with unearthly knowledge and deadly malice is something like discovering that your mother or your brother has fallen in with a group of fanatics who believe, actually believe, that Tom Hanks is a secret pedophile and John F. Kennedy Jr. faked his 1999 death in order to better fight him — in league with Donald Trump, of all people. It’s not much of a stretch to say that a significant number of Americans feel a sense of horror as they watch a loved one sink into the QAnon obsession.

Or fall in with Proud Boys. Or Oath Keepers.

But this situation didn’t develop overnight.

In 2012, conservative scholars Thomas E. Mann and Norman J. Ornstein warned: “The GOP has become an insurgent outlier in American politics. It is ideologically extreme; scornful of compromise, unmoved by conventional understanding of facts, evidence and science; and dismissive of the legitimacy of its political opposition.”

That unconventionality eventually led to a string of stalwart conservatives — Sens. Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham and former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley are just a few of the more prominent — seemingly supplanted by pods as their principled opposition to their party’s least likely candidate (“Trump is everything we teach our kids not to be,” Haley once said) was transformed into groveling servitude.

It also led to then-presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway’s promotion, in 2017, of “alternative facts” to assert that the new president’s inaugural crowd was larger than it actually was.

Further “alternative facts” proliferated over the next four years, eventually fueling the Big Lie of 2020 election fraud, the harmlessness of an attempted coup on Jan. 6, 2021, liberal “groomers,” “furries” in schools who demand access to litter boxes and the distortion of CRT, SEL and other conventionally understood acronyms (in the academic world) into secret socialist plots to make white children hate themselves. That unconventionality now threatens to undermine and extend violence into the 2022 elections.

OK, come on out now. This isn’t funny.

Just like Donald Sutherland and Jeff Goldblum’s “Invasion” characters, many uninfected have stepped forward to try to stop the epidemic. They include media commentators Bill Kristol and Matthew Sheffield; former Reps. Joe Scarborough, Joe Walsh and Will Hurd; current Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger; evangelical scholar David French; former Naval War College instructor Tom Nichols; newspaper columnists Max Boot and Jennifer Rubin and former Fox News broadcaster Major Garrett.

These and many others are all trying to warn their fellow conservatives: The signal is coming from inside the house.

The end of this story has not yet been written.