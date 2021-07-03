Mick Scott: The stars look very different today

Has there ever been a better movie president than Bill Pullman?
Keep in mind that Martin Sheen’s Josiah Bartlett was on the small screen.
To my mind, the boyish yet mature Pullman wins thanks to his performance as boyish yet mature President Thomas J. Whitmore in the 1996 film “Independence Day,” which, incidentally, was released on July 3 in order to take advantage of its connection to our national holiday. In the sci-fi blockbuster, a space-alien invasion is stymied by the thinking man’s action heroes Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum, leading a resistance from the world’s combined military forces. (Talk about science-fiction; we can’t even unite against a virus today.) It was a big, splashy winner, the most profitable film of 1996, according to IMDB.
I saw it on July 4 and ever since, along with hot dogs, flags and fireworks, I’ve associated the Fourth of July with science-fiction flicks.
The truth is that as holidays go, this one isn’t my favorite. It’s often stiflingly hot. John Philip Sousa is far from my favorite composer — I’m more of an Aaron Copland fan. And though I appreciate the spectacle of fireworks and the skill that goes into creating bombastic displays, I’m also aware of their distressing effect on our canine friends. I wouldn’t mind if, as a nation, we switched to high-tech, drone-driven light and music shows.
So while I respect the traditions that typically surround the Fourth of July, and certainly its meaning, I’ve created my own ceremonies. This year, rather than sit uncomfortably in a bug-infested field listening to marching music, or sweat my way through a traffic jam to watch explosions in the sky, a couple of friends will join me in air-conditioned comfort to pop popcorn and watch Bruce Willis save the world.
I’m not the only one who opts out of traditional Independence Day celebrations from time to time. In 2018, seven Republican senators — John Kennedy, Richard Shelby, Steve Daines, John Hoeven, John Thune, Jerry Moran and Ron Johnson — and one House member, Kay Granger — spent the holiday meeting with Russian officials in Moscow. Why? Well, we don’t really know why they would choose our nation’s most patriotic holiday to visit our geopolitical rival, which attempted to interfere in our presidential election in 2016.
Some of the Republicans met with Sergey Kislyak, a Russian diplomat who also met secretly with members of the Trump campaign, including disgraced former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
I’m sure they had a good reason.
I thought about that visit last week when I read that Johnson, speaking at Wisconsin’s state GOP convention on June 26, urged his fellow Republicans to “take back our culture.”
“Take back our school boards, our county boards, our city councils,” he said. “We will take back our culture. We don’t have to fear this anymore.”
It’s fine to urge people to run for office, of course. But if he wants to “take back” our culture — by which I assume he means our societal norms, which have become more accepting of more of our citizens and less tolerant of intolerance — he’s got an uphill battle.
American culture tends to trickle up rather than down. Like our unique styles of music — jazz, the blues, bluegrass; like fashion, tested on the streets of Brooklyn before strutting down Manhattan runways; American culture comes in grassroots fashion from the American people.
It also tends to be invented among our fringes — by artists, intellectuals, malcontents and misfits who have unique creative visions that are eventually copied by the trying-to-be-hip muggles.
And it varies from place to place. The culture of Seattle is not the culture of Memphis or Mount Airy.
Some, like Fox News pundits, do try to define and promote their preferred narrow view of accepted cultural norms. But saying that being American requires a particular political view is like saying it requires white skin and blue eyes and clapping on one and three. Which, well … Fox sometimes seems to do.
It’s natural, though, that our cultural norms would change over time, evolving with technology and better health and education and greater awareness of the other people around us.
So for now, I’ll say that I don’t feel guilty at all about straying from Fourth of July cultural norms. You, too, are free to do it your way; that’s more American than anything. Use that wheat bread to make your tomato sandwich if that’s what you want to do. If you like, join me this evening in giving a thought to our nation’s independence from Great Britain, to the sensitivity of our furry companions — and to giant interplanetary craft exploding silently in space.