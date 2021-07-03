Mick Scott: The stars look very different today

“Take back our school boards, our county boards, our city councils,” he said. “We will take back our culture. We don’t have to fear this anymore.”

It’s fine to urge people to run for office, of course. But if he wants to “take back” our culture — by which I assume he means our societal norms, which have become more accepting of more of our citizens and less tolerant of intolerance — he’s got an uphill battle.

American culture tends to trickle up rather than down. Like our unique styles of music — jazz, the blues, bluegrass; like fashion, tested on the streets of Brooklyn before strutting down Manhattan runways; American culture comes in grassroots fashion from the American people.

It also tends to be invented among our fringes — by artists, intellectuals, malcontents and misfits who have unique creative visions that are eventually copied by the trying-to-be-hip muggles.

And it varies from place to place. The culture of Seattle is not the culture of Memphis or Mount Airy.