Mick Scott: Them that’s got shall have

There was a little boy named Roland Rogers, 9 years old. He lived with his father, Robert; his older sister, Rita; and her 1-year-old son, Ryan, all in a small but costly apartment.

Rita took Roland to school, where the teacher gave him a sheet with some writing on it that he couldn’t read. He was pointed to a seat and he sat. He tried listening to the teacher, but she didn’t make much sense, and all the other kids were just talking, anyway. So Roland took out his pencil and drew a cartoon.

Eventually school let out and Roland stood on the street until Rita arrived and took him home. There, he drew some more — he liked drawing foxes — while listening to his father and sister talk about money.

They had an EBT card. They had to get a bus pass, they had to pay the bills, they had to get groceries. They split up the chores and the money and hoped they could get it all done.

It just confused Roland.

The next day, Rita took Roland back to school, where he sat by himself, drawing. No one spoke to him.

The days passed like that for a month. Roland faced each moment with a degree of helpless resignation mingled with an undercurrent of fear. He felt as if there was a stone in his stomach. Then it was over.