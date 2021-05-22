Mick Scott: Them that’s got shall have

There was a little boy named Roland Rogers, 9 years old. He lived with his father, Robert; his older sister, Rita; and her 1-year-old son, Ryan, all in a small but costly apartment.
Rita took Roland to school, where the teacher gave him a sheet with some writing on it that he couldn’t read. He was pointed to a seat and he sat. He tried listening to the teacher, but she didn’t make much sense, and all the other kids were just talking, anyway. So Roland took out his pencil and drew a cartoon.
Eventually school let out and Roland stood on the street until Rita arrived and took him home. There, he drew some more — he liked drawing foxes — while listening to his father and sister talk about money.
They had an EBT card. They had to get a bus pass, they had to pay the bills, they had to get groceries. They split up the chores and the money and hoped they could get it all done.
It just confused Roland.
The next day, Rita took Roland back to school, where he sat by himself, drawing. No one spoke to him.
The days passed like that for a month. Roland faced each moment with a degree of helpless resignation mingled with an undercurrent of fear. He felt as if there was a stone in his stomach. Then it was over.
I know about Roland because I was him for an hour.
A couple weeks ago I participated in a “poverty simulation” during a day of activities organized by Leadership Winston-Salem. It’s essentially — “game” isn’t the right word, it’s not a frivolous thing, but it’s essentially a role-playing game in which some 70 participants took on other identities — people of various ages, genders, backgrounds and ethnicities and more individual characteristics — Roland had a learning disability — and, with meager resources, tried to make ends meet. For an hour, everyone hustled from one “station” — home, store, work, bank, social services — to another, hoping to get everything done. A lot of time was spent standing in line.
The simulation is an eye-opener. For me, it reaffirmed something that many of us already know: being poor is expensive — and exhausting. You’ve got the money to take the bus to the job interview, but you may not make it to the utility office before it closes. If you miss a payment, the heat is turned off and there’s a fee to turn it back on. You can’t pay the car registration until payday, so you get a ticket that you also have to pay. You can get a payday loan, but that means you’ll have less on payday. And the rent just went up.
An hour was long enough to get the point: Anyone who muses about poor people lounging around at home after cashing their cushy welfare checks just doesn’t know what the hell they’re talking about.
Roland lingered with me for several days, reminding me of childhood feelings of unspoken anxiety and vulnerability. Even with generally happy childhoods like mine, I’ll bet many of us have experienced those feelings. Maybe sharply. Maybe persistently.
Most of us receive support and love and develop resilience. Time passes and we wake to new days and new feelings. And as we grow up, we forget how fragile children can be.
The other day, I came across a tweet:
So I took my daughter to Barnes & Noble and I told her I wanted a parent book about child anxiety.
I started skimming through it and found a page titled: Alone at school.
I looked at her and asked her if that’s her and she nodded yes. I tried to hold back my tears.
I tried to hold back mine.
Did you see that little 10-year-old Palestinian girl on TV last week, surrounded by rubble? Her name is Nadine Abdel-Taif and she lives in Gaza.
“I can’t do anything,” she says. “I am only 10, what am I supposed to do? Fix it? I’m only 10. I just want to be a doctor, or anything, to help my people, but I can’t. I’m just a kid.”
I don’t care about the politics. Nadine deserves better. Roland deserves better. Every kid does.
Who’s going to fix it?
There are people who try to help: parents, counselors, even politicians. One of them, a very prominent figure, has instituted a child tax credit to give working families more resources for their kids.
Others are in the schools, listening to them and assuring them, “I believe in you.” Some in our state legislature want to force them to be spies and tattle-tales, as if that would help.
They won’t be, I guarantee.
People who try to help should be recognized. You tell me who they are. I’ll tell everyone else.