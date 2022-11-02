Mick Scott: Then you find you’re back in Vegas

The caller was mad.

By which I mean angry.

“Why would you put such an ignorant cartoon — here at Thanksgiving — with the Republican and the turkeys?” he asked in his message, left on my office phone a couple weeks ago.

You remember the cartoon? It depicted an elephant dressed as a pilgrim, moving toward an ax after marking two turkeys — one “Social Security,” the other, “Medicare.”

“You know it’s a lie,” the caller continued. “They’ve never said anything about cutting Social Security or Medicare. You’re just a damn propaganda arm for the damn Democrat (sic) Party.”

Oh, friend, if only that were true.

Of course, neither the Journal nor the cartoonist, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Mike Luckovich, plucked the topic out of thin air. Let’s go to the videotape, Warner.

As people who follow the news will know, this has become a legitimate topic for discussion — and satire — because of Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s 11-point plan to “Rescue America.” Among his proposals are “sunsetting” — ending automatically — all federal programs after five years. That would include Social Security and Medicare.

Of course, Scott insisted later, repeatedly, on cable TV, that’s not what he meant.

It’s just what his proposal says. In writing.

I admit that I was shocked when Scott — no relation, I promise — first introduced the idea, especially during an election season. It seems a strategy that might lead the rank-and-file to think, that Democrat candidate doesn’t look so bad after all.

The problem is that too many will be like my caller friend: They’d never do that. That’s just fake news.

They’ll say that all the way to the food bank.

They’ll say that as other Republicans pick up the ball and run with it.

They include Don Bolduc, a New Hampshire GOP Senate nominee, who in August said it was “hugely important” to privatize Medicare — only to rescind his remarks a day later and offer unequivocal support for Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.

They include Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, who also in August on “The Regular Joe Show” said it was a problem that Social Security and Medicare were “mandatory spending.” He suggested switching the earned benefit programs to discretionary spending, which would be reviewed annually.

And cut at Congress’ will.

The Congress that Republicans plan to run.

Of course, not all Republican legislators are on board with the idea. The savviest of them, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, responding to Scott’s plan, said, “We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years.”

But the same McConnell also promised, after passing the $1 trillion Trump tax cuts in 2017, to make up the difference by cutting Medicare and Social Security.

All of this is well documented.

Last month, Bloomberg Government interviewed four Republican legislators who all hope to serve as chair of the House budget committee next year. Each one signaled that he would use the debt ceiling as a point of leverage to force Democrats to accept concessions and reductions to Social Security and Medicare.

All of those Republicans would likely claim — as Republican legislators have often claimed — that they want to save and protect our earned benefits.

But somehow saving these programs always involves reducing their provisions. To get an increase, like the 8% increase expected in 2023, you need Democrats.

On some level, social spending will always be incompatible with conservative ideology. Social Security is a “socialist” program, after all. It’s right there in the name.

And it’s one that works. It allows the elderly to live their golden years with some degree of dignity and security rather than perish in the kind of poverty and despair that had previously been the norm for too many.

That has to be embarrassing for a party that insists the federal government can’t do anything right.

It also puts our money in a safe place where profiteers can’t reach it or risk it. That’s got to chafe some rich campaign donors.

Maybe I’m wrong. I can be fooled — a principle I always have to consider.

So don’t take my word for it. Get on Google and do your own research.

And decide how much of your future you’re willing to risk — to the people who are willing to risk yours.