Mick Scott: There are many here among us

Isn’t it funny, the things that can rattle around in our heads? I can’t tell you what I had for dinner yesterday, but a scene from “The Waltons,” the classic family drama set in the Depression era, has been bouncing around up there for months now. I finally looked it up online (fifth season, 1977) and was surprised that I remembered it almost exactly as it happened.
In the episode, John-Boy Walton causes a stir by running portions of “Mein Kampf” in his newspaper, The Blue Ridge Chronicle.
I’m not making this up, honest.
One thing leads to another, culminating in the Rev. Matthew Fordwick (played by John Ritter, no less) organizing a burning of German books — which John-Boy jumps up to stop.
“This is my fault,” he says. “I started this whole thing with my newspaper, I know that. But you misunderstood me. I was trying to show you what people are capable of out of ignorance and out of fear and out of hatred. …
“I read that a foreign tyrant was publishing his plans to take over the world and was carrying out those plans and I thought you ought to have the opportunity to know about it. Just like I’d take the opportunity to tell you if there was a blight that was threatening your crops or some kind of scandal that was threatening your government, because that’s freedom, as far as I can see it.
“And if you choose not to know about it, that’s freedom, too, but if you take a book and if you burn this book, then you can’t know about it and you’ve had your freedom taken away from you, you understand me?”
And then he finds, among the kindling, a book that begins, “Am Anfang schuf Gott Himmel und Erde.”
In English: “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the Earth.”
The fire is put out, apologies are offered, and peace reigns on Walton’s Mountain.
I think about that episode every time someone asks me why we run so many anti-Trump letters in the Journal.
Now, I promise I’m not making a Nazi analogy. And the people who ask me about this — near as I can tell, they’re all good folks. They’re very civil when they call or write.
But they get tired of reading so many critical letters about the man for whom they voted and support today.
I sympathize. We do run a lot of letters that criticize President Trump — more than Barack Obama or George W. Bush before him.
So why do we print them? The easy answer is because we receive them. If a letter is under 250 words, if it’s about a topic that’s in the news, if it’s not too nasty and if its facts check out, we’ll likely print it. Them's the rules.
We also receive and print letters that support Trump, we just don’t receive very many — though they’re picking up ahead of the election. And while I’ve offered invitations — and still do, hint, hint — some readers have declined; they don’t want to write letters, they’ve told me, they just don’t want to read so many that they find disagreeable.
Fair enough. But we still receive the letters, so I’ve asked readers to provide me with an objective criterion — a fair rule that would apply to every letter writer — that would lead to printing fewer anti-Trump letters.
No one has suggested one.
There are, by the way, some letters that oppose Trump that we don’t print — letters with no substance that just call the president names or insult his physical attributes. The standards of The Readers’ Forum are higher than the standards of the president’s Twitter feed.
Some readers also tell me that they think we — the media in general — have been unfair to the president. We nit-pick every little thing he does. We didn’t scrutinize other presidents this way.
I can't speak for every media outlet, but that sounds to me like a trope that's been repeated over and over again, so often that it's come to be uncritically accepted as Gospel.
Comparing Trump to other presidents is like comparing apples to platypus. Trump ran for office as a disruptor, and that’s one promise he’s kept, undermining the missions of bedrock agencies like the EPA, the CDC and the U.S. Census, rolling back important pollution protections and doing, saying or tweeting something outrageous practically every day. Plus, you know, he lies an awful lot. Responsible news organizations have to report these things. Not to do so would be an abrogation of responsibility.
But back to John-Boy — why do I think about that TV episode from decades ago?
Because the letter writers — among them, ministers, teachers, business people, health professionals and your neighbors — along with former Trump associates and quite a few Republican officials who now endorse Joe Biden, they're all doing the same thing that John-Boy did:
They’re trying to warn you.