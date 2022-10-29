Mick Scott: These shadows keep on changing

Happy Halloween! I bought the good candy this year, and as I write, have resisted opening the bag for myself. Thirty-six more hours, give or take, and I’ll be ready for trick-or-treaters and whatever’s left over.

Halloween is my favorite holiday, after New Years’ Day and Wolfenoot. I love the trick-or-treaters, the costumes and decorations — check out Hawthorne Road — the spooky-but-cartoonish atmosphere and scary movies.

The pumpkin spice.

I’m not a big fan of bloody slasher movies, though. I prefer the more subtle psychosis of the classic 1963 haunted house tale “The Haunting” and the improbable premise of 1959’s “The House on Haunted Hill,” with Vincent Price chewing up the scenery. These eerie tales are told with finesse. They’re fun.

And they serve as distractions from real horrors.

We almost didn’t run the Oct. 11 George Will column “Putin’s drive to export Russia’s pathologies.” That’s the column in which Will recites some of the Russian military’s historic torturous practices like lynching, drowning and impaling hesitant soldiers on multiple bayonets. Some practices he described were more graphically creative. Reading about them — imagining being bound, helpless to resist the violation of the body’s integrity — sickened me. I didn’t want to put that kind of depravity in the Journal.

But my colleague and friend, military veteran Chris Geis, changed my mind. “It captures perfectly why this (the invasion of Ukraine) is such a morally clarifying conflict,” he told me. “It’s reality.”

He convinced me that our readers needed to know — especially any misguided fools who are still repeating Russian war propaganda or touting Vladimir Putin’s “Christian values.” They need to know about the war crimes Putin has ordered — targeting schools and hospitals and murdering captive civilians — and the murder and rape being inflicted on Ukrainian children by Russian soldiers today.

It boggles my mind that any American would support the perpetrators of such acts. Should we really believe that a monster like Putin operates with God’s approval, as Patriarch Kirill, the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, claims?

It also boggles my mind that some congressional Republicans are right now teasing their desire, should they gain power next month, to back off and let Putin have his way in Ukraine. If they succeed, I never ever ever want to hear a Republican politician compare a Democratic president to Neville Chamberlain again. Never ever ever.

I’ve also got a huge store of ire for the 30 “progressive” Democrats who signed the letter last week urging President Biden to negotiate with Putin. At least they had the good sense to rescind their request rather than double-down.

It’s been just over a year since former Rep. Madison Cawthorn urged, in a campaign speech: “All you moms here — the ones who I said are the most vicious in our movement — if you are raising a young man, please raise them to be a monster.”

A monster — like a Russian soldier? Like Putin?

Cawthorn’s spokesman later explained that he “was urging parents to raise their sons as strong, godly, men who are warriors for truth and morality. Monsters and lions, not wimps and sheep.”

But I have my doubts. What he said fits into the current conservative obsession among people like Sen. Josh Hawley and Ben Shapiro that young American men are being emasculated by society — and need to respond by developing more aggressive — and less intellectual — instincts.

Turning men into monsters, even for military purposes — worse, for political purposes — is playing with fire, a fire that could burn out of control and consume everything we love.

We’re living in an age of growing extremism, of voices pushing us a little closer to violent monstrosity every day, whether it be Donald Trump Jr. arguing that “turning the other cheek” has “gotten us nowhere” or the Christian nationalists who insist they know God’s will and it’s going to involve firearms and overthrowing democratic elections.

Monsters didn’t build this country; people of intellect, ambition and vision did.

In times like this, when we’re all struggling with the pressures of modern-day living, we don’t need monsters; all they do is rampage. We need leaders who are wise enough to take seriously Friedrich Nietzsche’s warning: “Beware that when fighting monsters, you yourself do not become a monster.”

We need the best, most noble qualities humanity has to offer to pull us away from horrors and remind us that life and civilization are worth preserving and developing.

Save the monsters for Halloween.