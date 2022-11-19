Mick Scott: Through eyes that only see what's real

Most of the leaves have fallen at Fox-a-Lago, the field near Washington Park where a friend and I keep an eye on wild red foxes as they scamper and play. The leaves have created a crisp and thick carpet that allows us to hear the foxes’ steps, which would otherwise be stealthy. The colors — bright yellows, reds and rusts — carry an air of stained glass and sometimes the field, bordered by trees 90-feet tall or more, feels like a cathedral.

The cast has changed once again, as happens for reasons unknown. We’re now most likely to see Egbert, a mature dog fox with a tail that turns sharply down at its end; Tiny, a teenager (in fox years) with a face that carries an expression of naïve innocence; and a third that hasn’t yet shown often enough to receive her own name.

Tiny first appeared with evident signs of the mange that afflicted an earlier cadre, so we’ve been treating the whole bunch. It seems to be working, but the sun is so low when they arrive that we can’t get the clear visual confirmation we’d prefer. The trailcams need replacing, perhaps at next payday.

My friend and I watch the foxes come forth, in a run or a gentle, carefree lope, sometimes hopping like bunnies over successive clumps of tall grass, sometimes dashing past each other or pulling their ears back as they bray some untranslatable message. Though we’re keeping a decent distance to avoid scaring them off, they’re aware of our presence and it seems not to bother them much.

“What are they thinking?” we regularly ask each other. We’ll never know. We’ll never stop asking.

Late last month I joined another friend, artist Lynn Byrd, to visit another type of shrine: the little pet chapels she’s responsible for in three local parks: Long Creek, Miller and the Muddy Creek greenway. Each one is something like a little free library, but inside their solid wooden doors, people find art supplies — paper, colored pens, etc. — on which they can scribble a remembrance of the pets they’ve known and loved; the explorers, protectors, comedians and confidantes who brought them joy, who supported them, sometimes through hard times.

Lynn’s capable husband, Jamie Cheshire, builds them. Lynn paints them in her exuberant, colorful style. County workers install them.

Then people find them and fill them with messages:

“Foz was the most gentle, loving boy. I miss him every day.”

“You were so loved Desmond.”

“Forever loved and missed, Palomito.”

They leave photos: Boo, a stout, sober-looking white dog with black patches; Coconut, a wise black and yellow cat with white paws. At the Miller Park chapel, I left a little picture I drew of Blondie, the fox I loved best, who disappeared toward the end of July.

Wednesday marks one of my favorite holidays: Wolfenoot. Founded by a little boy who lives in New Zealand, it honors canids — dogs, wolfs, foxes — and the people who are kind to them. (I’m sure that cats could be considered honorary canids for a day.) “Wolfenoot is about celebrating our pack — human and animal — helping where we can, and making the world a better, kinder place,” says the official Wolfenoot website. Some other holiday occurs later in the week, perhaps riding on Wolfenoot’s coattails, but I’ve ordered my Wolfenoot cake and there will be, at Mick’s den, gifts and some enthusiastic if lame howling.

There are wildlife rehabbers and sanctuary owners whose interventions to help injured or abandoned foxes and other animals far surpass my efforts.

There are so many people whose dedication to their pets fills their lives with love and comfort. It’s an unparalleled accomplishment, to give a dog or a cat a happy life.

I often imagine having my own furry companion. It’s a pleasant thought, and a goal for … someday. Someday when there’s room enough, time enough, in my hectic life.

As an editorial writer, I regularly encourage people to take furry creatures into their homes — there’s a great need in our community to do so.

Some might think me a tad hypocritical, urging others to adopt while not doing so myself.

But here’s what some would miss: I envy those of you who do adopt. I aspire to be like you. I can’t help but acknowledge you and urge others to join you.

I’m among those who think that if there are no dogs in heaven, I ain’t going. Wherever they go — these playful, guileless, giving creatures — that’s where I want to be.

Happy Wolfenoot.