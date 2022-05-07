Mick Scott: Thunder and lightning couldn’t be bolder

So I got COVID.

It knocked me off my feet for a few days, then I was shaky on them for a few more.

But at this point, with negative test results and my strength returning, I’m eager to get back to living. Like so many others in the same boat, I made it, thanks to support from friends and vaccines.

One friend tells me of another who chose not to be vaccinated, saying, “God will protect me.”

Some who expected such protection have been disappointed, as have their survivors. Maybe God is, as Ian Anderson once wrote, “a lover of life but a player of pawns.” My friend’s friend is still healthy — that’s all that matters. To him.

Last week while on a Gatorade binge, I remembered an old joke, so old that you’ll probably reach the punchline before me:

A man dies and is greeted at the pearly gates by St. Peter, who proceeds to show him around.

“See this golden street? It leads to the Big Guy’s throne. And over there is the shop where, when we’re done, you can go get your wings. To your left you’ll see the 24-hour omelette station.”

“What’s that over there?” the man asks, indicating a little wooden chapel in the distance. Singing emanates from it.

“Shh,” Peter says. “That’s the Baptists and they think they’re the only ones here.”

Back in the day, I was as likely to hear the joke from the good-natured Baptists as about them. Other versions tease members of other denominations.

Today, it reminds me that there are those among the faithful who do think, where they stand now, that they’re the only ones here — or the only ones who matter, anyway.

This came to me before we learned how close they are to making their mark on our nation’s abortion laws. It came, actually, as I considered the restrictions some are trying to impose on our schools and public libraries — and their complaints about those who don’t fit their mold.

Despite the “obscenity” and “pornography” rhetoric, not to mention “critical race theory,” the bulk of the books they want removed seem to be by gay or Black authors — and seem, on examination, to contain none of those elements. They include biographies of former first lady Michelle Obama and author Toni Morrison, as well as “In the Night Kitchen” by Maurice Sendak; “They Called Themselves K.K.K.: The Birth of an American Terrorist Group” by Susan Campbell Bartoletti; and even the sticky-sweet board book “Everywhere Babies” by Susan Meyers, which tacitly depicts what some would interpret to be, but don’t have to be, same-sex couples.

Those who object apparently think they’re the only ones here.

In January, Ridgeland, Miss., Mayor Gene McGee withheld $110,000 from his city’s library system, claiming that, as a Christian, he couldn’t support the library — a public accommodation that serves everyone — while it circulated “homosexual material.”

He thinks he’s the only one here.

Also in January, Jeremy Glenn, the superintendent of Granbury Independent School District in North Texas, ordered a group of school librarians to remove books about LGBTQ topics, telling them, “Here in this community, we’re going to be conservative.” He also told them that if their political beliefs differed from the majority, “You better hide it.”

They think they’re the only ones here.

In March, Randy Bishop, a right-wing Michigan radio host who’s running for public office, complained about TV commercials featuring interracial couples: “Can’t even watch a college basketball tournament without commercials telling me I have to feel guilty because I think a family should be a white mom, a white dad and white kids.”

I very much doubt that any commercial meant to sell a product is an attempt to make anyone feel guilty — except for not buying the product. But for Bishop and others of his ilk, the important thing about the very existence of a mixed-race family, on TV or in real life, is its effect on white people.

They think they’re the only ones here.

You may say those are fringe voices, and I wish they were, but what was on the far reaches of the conservative frontier five years ago — like QAnon and the “Great Replacement” theory shouted by neo-Nazis marching through Charlottesville — is running for office today. I could fill this page with such incidents.

I try to be generous, but the word that keeps coming back to me is arrogance.

There has to be a more graceful way to deal with people whose beliefs and backgrounds differ than trying to bury them.

Other parents want their children to know that gay kids exist and shouldn’t be bullied or belittled.

They want their children to know that there is racism in our nation’s history; it’s real and it’s wrong.

They want their children to be aware that there are other people in the world.

Thanks to the hatred they face, they’re under no illusion that they’re the only ones here.