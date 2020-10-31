Mick Scott: To gather stones together

“Now he can’t work,” the neighbor says. “What bad luck.”

“We’ll see,” the farmer says.

The next day, the military comes through, conscripting all the village’s young men to go off to war. But they leave behind the young man with the broken leg.

“Lucky for you,” his neighbor says.

“We’ll see.”

Tuesday’s election is upon us; the most important election of our lifetime, we’re told. This will be the fourth “most important election of our lifetime” I’ve observed from the Journal’s editorial department, and no matter how it turns out, I expect the same reactions I saw with the last three: Cheering and crying. Elation and gloom. And a certain amount of gloating. I can’t help wondering how much each election is driven by the previous election’s gloating — and if things might be different if those on the winning side were a little more gracious in victory.

You may be like me. I have no idea who’s going to win; no idea at all. Nor do I know the outcome of the cases that will likely be heard by the newly staffed Supreme Court. We might think we know how the new justice, Amy Coney Barrett, will rule, but we’ve been surprised by justices before.