Mick Scott: To gather stones together

After almost 15 years, the shutters of the Hernon/Wills Supercollider Observatory (my back porch) are about to be shut for good. My apartment building was recently sold to a new owner who, as these things go, has decided it’s time to raise the rent. So for the other tenants and me, it’s time to move.
It’s especially difficult for me because I’m so fussy. Neither Merlin’s cave nor Thomas Merton’s hermitage has shown up on Zillow. But I’ve got a patient and experienced real estate agent, so things should turn out fine.
I’m reminded of the old "Hee Haw" skit I saw when I was a kid, the one where Archie Campbell, as the barber, seats Roy Clark and pulls out his scissors.
“I guess you heard about my terrible misfortune,” Archie says to Roy. “My great-uncle died.”
“Oh, that’s bad,” Roy replies.
“No, that’s good.”
“How come?”
“Well, when he died, he left me $50,000.”
“Oh, that’s good.”
“No, that’s bad.”
“How come?”
“Well, when the Internal Revenue got through with it, all I had left was $25,000.”
“Oh, that’s bad.”
“No, that’s good.”
“How come?”
“Well, I bought me an airplane and learned to fly.”
“Oh, that’s good.”
“No, that’s bad.”
“How come?”
“Well, I was flying upside down the other day and I fell out of the durn thing.”
This goes on for a while. I remember watching it and wondering if Archie was ever going to get around to cutting Roy’s hair.
There’s a similar story with deeper roots, about a village farmer who owns a horse. One day, his horse runs away. A neighbor commiserates: “Well, you can’t work your fields now. Oh, such bad luck."
“We’ll see,” the farmer replies coolly.
The next day, the horse comes back with a wild mare trailing behind him.
“Now you can do twice as much work as before!” his neighbor says, “What good luck!”
“We’ll see,” the farmer replies.
The next day, the farmer’s son falls off the mare and breaks his leg.
“Now he can’t work,” the neighbor says. “What bad luck.”
“We’ll see,” the farmer says.
The next day, the military comes through, conscripting all the village’s young men to go off to war. But they leave behind the young man with the broken leg.
“Lucky for you,” his neighbor says.
“We’ll see.”
Tuesday’s election is upon us; the most important election of our lifetime, we’re told. This will be the fourth “most important election of our lifetime” I’ve observed from the Journal’s editorial department, and no matter how it turns out, I expect the same reactions I saw with the last three: Cheering and crying. Elation and gloom. And a certain amount of gloating. I can’t help wondering how much each election is driven by the previous election’s gloating — and if things might be different if those on the winning side were a little more gracious in victory.
You may be like me. I have no idea who’s going to win; no idea at all. Nor do I know the outcome of the cases that will likely be heard by the newly staffed Supreme Court. We might think we know how the new justice, Amy Coney Barrett, will rule, but we’ve been surprised by justices before.
Nor, as we’ve learned these last 50 years, is even a Supreme Court ruling going to settle anything for good. If it could, we wouldn’t be arguing about the same things over and over again.
Often, the American people are ahead of the court and the court has to catch up. Or, as some guy named Howard Zinn put it, “It would be naive to depend on the Supreme Court to defend the rights of poor people, women, people of color, dissenters of all kinds. Those rights only come alive when citizens organize, protest, demonstrate, strike, boycott, rebel and violate the law in order to uphold justice.”
By the way, he’s talking about the time-honored American tradition of civil disobedience, not burning down government buildings, so save your emails.
I’m not trying to say that the election isn’t consequential. Of course it is. Lives literally hang in the balance. Whichever way the election goes, a good portion of us will feel deeply discouraged, even angry and cheated.
But whatever happens on Tuesday, it won’t signify the end of America or our freedom — or our struggles. Children will still need to be fed and educated. Injustice and oppression will still call for a reckoning. The Poor Boys will still be out there trying to start fights.
Wednesday morning, the sun will rise and the boss will expect us at work. We’ll put the coffee on, open the fridge and stand there, staring. Then we’ll join the people in our lives who feel as we do; none of us will be alone.
And then, the story will continue.
We’ll never all agree on everything. But many of the disagreements we have are fed by caricatures of our political opposites, created for partisan gain — like in these campaign ads that have polluted the airwaves for months. If we could listen, discuss, clarify and understand, maybe we'd be able to find better, more rational, more compassionate solutions to the problems we all face.
I guess we’ll see. And that’s good.
