Mick Scott: To the seat with the clearest view

Last week I celebrated another of those obscure holidays — like Wolfenoot — that doesn’t appear on many calendars, but resides in quite a few hearts.

Thursday was Star Trek Day — the 55th anniversary of the Sept. 8, 1966, premiere of the original “Star Trek” TV series on NBC. On that day, America was introduced to Capt. James T. Kirk of the USS Enterprise, a galaxy-traveling starship devoted to exploration and diplomacy. Science Officer Spock, a stoic and mysterious being from the planet Vulcan, served as his second in command and Dr. Leonard McCoy as his conscience and confidante, a triumvirate whose adventures inspired generations of forward-looking scientists, writers, dreamers, fans — people. On the way, it became a multi-billion-dollar phenomenon, generating further TV series, movies, books, conventions — merchandise, of course — and has left a significant and lasting imprint on our culture.

And for me, something more personal. As the commercial for “Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country” described the ship’s crew, “They have been our guides, our protectors and our friends.” I wouldn’t say that I was the most devoted fan — I never bought any action figures, never learned to speak Klingon — but the show has often served as better comfort food than a grilled cheese sandwich and bowl of tomato soup.

Earlier this summer I started watching the joyful new iteration of the franchise, “Strange New Worlds,” with a friend who was unfamiliar with anything Trek. I promised I’d explain it all.

“You see, the original show, ‘Star Trek,’ made in the 1960s, is set in the 23rd century, beginning roughly around the year 2266. But the new show, ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,’ made this year, is set before then, roughly around 2259. Roughly. So the original show, made in the ’60s, features some characters who are older than they are in the new show, created this year. Captain Pike, the captain in the new show, was actually the captain of the Enterprise before Captain Kirk, who is the captain in the original show. In the ’60s. But Pike was in that series, too, sort of.

“So even though the technology in the new show, made this year, looks more advanced than the technology in the original show, made in the ‘60s, these events precede those events.”

Time travel is strange.

When I first saw “Star Trek” as a 10-year-old (in reruns, I’m not quite that old), I was more interested in ray guns and space monsters than social commentary, and “Star Trek” never failed to accommodate that interest. But through the years I grew to appreciate the characters and the way they related, as well as the way the series was laced with important societal issues. Its deeper message, purposely intended by creator Gene Roddenberry, became ingrained in me: That working together, we could create a bright future filled with healthy, well-balanced people, advanced technology and the highest purpose: exploration and discovery. This was tacitly exemplified by the composition of the crew, with prominent Black, Asian and alien characters, as well as a mop-headed Russian.

Think about it for a minute. In the midst of all the considerable turmoil we experience, isn’t it reassuring to think that our future could be bright, peaceful and prosperous? That things could work out? I want that.

In the world of Star Trek, we’d eliminated problems like poverty, prejudice and pollution. Under the cloud of the threatening Cold War, Star Trek presented the possibility that we could survive and thrive — all of us, together. It was a message of hope that was sorely needed then. It’s sorely needed now.

And it all makes “America first” seem rather petty.

The recent movement to censor library books makes me think that some of you have never seen “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home.” Pay attention. You might just need that copy of “Lawn Boy.”

Some viewers have complained in recent times that the current Trek TV shows are “too ‘woke.’” They just want adventures, “like in the original show.” They miss the point to start with, apparently, like 10-year-old me, too fascinated by phasers and tricorders and transporters to notice the people.

There’s a lot more I could write about “Star Trek” and I wish I had the space. But for now, I’ll close with my wish for you, for everyone reading:

Live long and prosper.