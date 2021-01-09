Mick Scott: Wake up where the clouds are far

Later in the day, I sat with my laptop to see what Chase County is like now, and there went the evening. The population count is pretty much the same. The county is now the home of the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve, which fights to retain 4% of the grassland that used to cover the country.

Tapping my fingers on the touch pad took me south along the two-lane Vy Road, sided by wildflowers and patches of trees in the distance. Highway 50 stopped me short of Buckeye Creek, and going west, I wound up in Strong City. South on KS 177, to Cottonwood Falls, the largest city in the county, population: 903, where I might normally pause for a cup of coffee at the Emma Chase Cafe. Farther south, people, cars and structures became scarce. Miles passed and I was reminded that though the Kansan horizon is often flat, the terrain isn't. I struggle to find the words for the indentations in the landscape — crevasses, cracks, rolls, rills, hills. Not to mention roadside ruins and rubble. Plunk a picnic table on the side of the road and I could sit there for hours, staring into a terrain that’s not really empty. It’s just subtle.