Mick Scott: We can reach our destination

A long, long time ago, before Beyonce, before Madonna, I attended a small church in Nashville, Tenn., one member of a tightly-knit group of college students. We were an enthusiastic bunch, desiring an authentic and dynamic experience of community rather than being mere spectators in a weekly ritual.

Though we usually traveled to church together in a bus, we’d spread out in the sanctuary so that we could meet and befriend other members. This practice was welcomed especially by a group of elderly ladies who rode their own bus every Sunday from a nearby retirement community. It seemed to thrill them to be around younger folks like us.

One Sunday morning, we students were excited because our friend Kathleen’s boyfriend, who lived out of state, came to visit. We all wanted to greet him and, you know, check him out. We clustered around them after the morning service.

He was confident, had a good sense of humor and took the gentle scrutiny well. We were all impressed.

At some point I noticed, among other groups bunched here and there, three of the elderly ladies sitting nearby. My impression was that one of them was upset and the other two were trying to console her. She was shaking her head, and I could just make out what she was saying: “It’s wrong. It’s just wrong.”

Sometime later, I approached one of the ladies who had tried to console her and asked what had happened. She sighed deeply and told me, quietly, “She’s upset because Kathleen’s boyfriend is Black.”

Most everyone else in the building, including Kathleen, was white.

She continued: “It’s just the way she was raised. When you’re taught something your whole life, it’s hard to change.”

So many thoughts ran through my mind.

Mostly, I was grateful that in our church — even among the elderly, even in the 1980s — this disconcerting view didn’t seem very widespread.

And I was grateful that this lady’s friends offered their comfort rather than their condemnation. She was more a victim of sour teaching — teaching that created a problem for her where none actually existed — than a perpetrator.

It’s hard today to imagine that segregation was once an issue that broiled through American churches. But many mainstream conservative churches fought to maintain the practice, referring to the Tower of Babel and beasts being made “after their kind.” Influential Christian pastor Bob Jones preached Acts 17:26: “And he (God) made from one man every nation of mankind to live on all the face of the earth, having determined allotted periods and the boundaries of their dwelling places.”

A hundred years before that, of course, American churches wrestled with slavery, which led to the creation of the Southern Baptist denomination in 1845. “Both Christianity and Slavery are from Heaven; both are blessings to humanity; both are to be perpetuated to the end of time,” Southern Baptist Pastor Ebenezer W. Warren preached in 1861. To him and others, slavery wasn’t just allowed — it was required by God.

By now, many of us have read about how the Christian view of abortion has changed over the years. The Southern Baptist Convention, for instance, passed a resolution supporting the practice in 1971 and another in 1974, shortly after Roe passed with the votes of five Republican-appointed justices. In a statement, the convention declared that “religious liberty, human equality and justice are advanced by the Supreme Court abortion decision.”

Churches — even those that loathe the term — evolve.

The Southern Baptist Convention offered a formal apology for its support of slavery in 1995. Representatives of Bob Jones’ eponymous South Carolina university, founded in 1927, apologized for its racist policies, including segregation, in 2008.

Many Christian churches today refuse to accept members of the LGBTQ community — not only in their congregations, but simply as equal members of society. They can quote book, chapter and verse that command them to oppose gay and transgender people, to deny them simple human dignity and the right to make decisions about their own lives.

They do so even after facing the most consequential moral questions of the 19th and 20th centuries, using what they consider to be an unerring guide — the Bible — and deciding wrongly. Dramatically so. You’d think that would lead them to practice a little humility. A little discernment. A little introspection.

But no, they’ve got proof texts.

Just like the supporters of slavery and segregation.

That’s different, critics will say. They were wrong.

But they thought they were right. The Bible proved they were right.

Maybe there’s more to it than book, chapter and verse. Maybe there are broader principles to be applied, like, “Treat other people the way you want to be treated.”

Maybe?