Mick Scott: We won’t find out until we grow

“Your reporting on the terrorist attack by the far-left extremist at Wake Forest med school was abysmal,” the email began.

That was sent, not to me, but to Journal reporter Richard Craver, a conscientious workhorse whose output leaves everyone else here feeling like a sluggard.

The far-left extremist? The terrorist attack? In Winston-Salem? If you missed the story, don’t feel bad. No buildings were blown up, no fires set.

The emailer was complaining about Craver’s April 1 story “Medical student placed on leave after tweet,” about fourth-year Wake Forest med student Kychelle Del Rosario. The emailer was upset that Craver didn’t put aside his ethical and professional objectivity and nail her hide to the wall. Another instance of “your reporters aren’t biased enough.”

Here’s what happened: Toward the end of March, several med students were on Twitter, blowing off steam about how transphobic some of their patients are. Del Rosario joined in, writing: “I had a patient I was doing a blood draw on see my pronoun pin and loudly laugh to the staff ‘She/Her? Well of course it is! What other pronouns even are there? It?’

“I missed his vein so he had to get stuck twice.”

My impression on reading the tweet was that Del Rosario was so startled by her patient’s artless comment that she fumbled a bit and had to draw blood again. Yeesh.

But others had a different take. The reporter for the New York Post, who wrote about the tweet and its subsequent fallout, uncritically repeated an obscure blogger who wrote that Del Rosario “intentionally hurt the patient.” Which may be why so many consider the Post to be a scandal sheet rather than a legitimate news source.

The medical school, in an understandably self-protecting statement, condemned the incident (while making it clear that when Del Rosario fumbled, she then turned the needle over to another doctor) and reassured the public that they had placed her on leave.

Del Rosario also offered a lengthy apology, explaining that, yes, she was rattled.

“During this encounter, I never intended to harm the patient.

“I understand how my misguided tweet read that I did intend to harm them as retribution. In an emotional moment, I sent the tweet without thinking about the consequences.”

Nobody’s ever done that on social media before.

“I am truly sorry for poorly representing our school and our health system. I will reflect on responsible social media use as a professional and my duty to care for all patients, regardless of any differences in beliefs.”

A colleague of Del Rosario’s came to her defense: “Heard this story firsthand weeks ago and seems like ppl are misinterpreting (understandably from the phrasing). … She is kind and professional and would never harm anyone intentionally.”

But that hasn’t stopped the right-wing blogosphere from going nuts with accusations like — well, see above. It actually got much, much worse.

I don’t buy it, though.

I don’t know Del Rosario. I don’t really know what happened on that day when some poor sucker got a bad jab. And neither do you. But I’m willing to give her the benefit of the doubt.

I don’t think you get to be a fourth-year student in a prominent medical school while also being a sadist. You also don’t develop a heart of compassionate for people who are being abused because you secretly want to abuse people yourself.

A year ago, we printed a guest column from Del Rosario in which she expressed her determination to serve the transgender community, which faces so much misunderstanding and legislative discrimination — including from some legislators who are pushing bills that would allow medical professionals to deny LGBT people treatment based on religious objections.

What kind of religion justifies denying medical treatment, I don’t know.

As for the mind-readers who think they can condemn Del Rosario based on an off-hand tweet, they represent what I can only think of as rhetoric inflation. You’re a judge who sees the tears of the defendant’s mother and sentences him to 49 years in prison instead of 50? You must be soft on crime. You’re a school counselor working to prevent trans kids from killing themselves? You must be a “groomer.” You’re a military commander who, along with Napoleon’s Defeat of the Third Coalition, studies race relations to help your troops achieve cohesion? You must be “woke.” At some point it all just sinks under its own ridiculous weight.

The Journal has been unable to contact Del Rosario. If you can reach her, please give her a copy of this. Point her to these lines:

I believe in Del Rosario. I believe she’s a compassionate person, a woman of integrity and knowledge who will be a great addition to the medical community. We need more like her.

She was wearing a pin to express her solidarity with a group of people — human beings, for God’s sake, sons and daughters — who are being persecuted and slandered to literally scare up votes. Her pronoun pin says to these people: “I’m with you. I’ve got your back.”

For whatever it’s worth, I’ve got hers.