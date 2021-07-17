Mick Scott: What have you done for me lately?

Who else was thrilled when Zaila Avant-garde won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee?

I first learned about this remarkable 14-year-old girl when a brief clip of her victory appeared on my Twitter feed last weekend. There she was, joking about Bill Murray’s possible connection to the challenging word “murraya,” then, a few seconds later, leaping into the air, exuberant beyond containment. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile that wide. I watched it over and over again.

I later learned that this Louisiana native is a bit of a nerd; she juggles. She’s also an accomplished athlete who plays on her school’s basketball team.

Following her victory, she’s been offered countless college scholarships. Her future looks bright.

She told The Associated Press that she’d like to inspire other African American spelling bee hopefuls, particularly those who might not be able to afford the lessons needed to be competitive.

Oh, yeah, the young lady is African American, and only the second Black child to ever win this particular competition.