Mick Scott: What have you done for me lately?

Who else was thrilled when Zaila Avant-garde won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee?
I first learned about this remarkable 14-year-old girl when a brief clip of her victory appeared on my Twitter feed last weekend. There she was, joking about Bill Murray’s possible connection to the challenging word “murraya,” then, a few seconds later, leaping into the air, exuberant beyond containment. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile that wide. I watched it over and over again.
I later learned that this Louisiana native is a bit of a nerd; she juggles. She’s also an accomplished athlete who plays on her school’s basketball team.
Following her victory, she’s been offered countless college scholarships. Her future looks bright.
She told The Associated Press that she’d like to inspire other African American spelling bee hopefuls, particularly those who might not be able to afford the lessons needed to be competitive.
Oh, yeah, the young lady is African American, and only the second Black child to ever win this particular competition.
Zaila’s story is in sharp contrast to another that came to my attention just the day before — that of a Tennessee parents’ organization that hopes to use the new controversy over critical race theory to prevent students from learning about a 6-year-old African American girl named Ruby Bridges.
Ruby was the first Black child to attend an all-white primary school in Louisiana, in November 1960, to a cacophonous background of violent, racist insults flung by white folks. Four federal marshals were required to make sure she wasn’t attacked.
The leader of the parents’ group objects to books about Ruby being included in the school curriculum, arguing that “the mention of ‘a large crowd of angry white people who didn’t want Black children in a white school’ too harshly delineated between Black and white people, and … didn’t offer ‘redemption’ at its end.”
In other words, they don’t think children — white children — can handle the truth if it doesn’t have a happy ending.
That, to me, summarizes the recent Republican efforts to control what teachers can teach our children about race. If there’s a chance that it might make white children uncomfortable — well, we can’t have that.
No, our kids should only hear about Zaila.
Not too long ago I received a letter from a reader who identified himself as “A Patriot.” He wanted to make sure I knew that the “slave states, Jim Crow laws, the KKK etc were all Democratic.”
Yes, he’s right; Democrats were behind much of the racism our country suffered before the 1960s.
Some Republicans stop the story there, but that’s only the first part. What happened next was that a majority of Republicans and Democrats passed the Civil Rights Act of 1964, a bill that was written by a Democrat and signed into law by a Democratic president.
What happened next was that the Republican Party adopted a Southern strategy of subtle racism to appeal to disaffected Democrats, who changed their party allegiance.
What happened next was Willie Horton and welfare queens.
What happened next was Republican strategist Lee Atwater’s confession of dog-whistle politics, revealed after his untimely 1991 death. (“You start out in 1954 by saying, ‘N-----, n-----, n-----.’ By 1968 you can’t say ‘n-----’ — that hurts you, backfires. So you say stuff like, uh, forced busing, states’ rights, and all that stuff, and you’re getting so abstract.”)
Today, instead of saying, “They’re going to steal our jobs,” Republican strategists are saying, “They’re going to teach our children to feel guilty for being white.”
And they do so while trying to portray themselves as champions of race relations.
Look it: In Congress, 83% of racial and ethnic minority members are Democrats compared to 17% Republican. Which party is committed to racial diversity?
Which party’s members take offense from Black people just asserting that their lives matter?
And which party defends Confederate portraits and monuments?
None of this is to say that all Republicans are racists — nor would I say that all racists are Republicans. There are Democrats who harbor hateful attitudes.
I truly believe that most Americans oppose racism — though some understand what it is better than others.
I’ll always respect President George W. Bush for appointing African Americans like Gen. Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice to high ranks in his administration. Sen. Mitt Romney has a warm spot in my heart for marching with Black Lives Matter protesters in 2020.
But when Sen. Ted Cruz complains that critical race theory “is every bit as racist as the klansmen in white sheets” — well, I just want to get him on record as opposing klansmen in white sheets, because I didn’t know that was his position.
And when our Republican state legislators make an issue of critical race theory — which isn’t even taught in North Carolina schools — and draw up a list of concepts that teachers are forbidden from teaching — which none of them are teaching — I see nothing but another race-baiting attempt to scare up votes.