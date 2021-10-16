Mick Scott: When evening falls so hard

I didn’t think I’d be writing this week about Nathan Tabor.

But as I drove to work last week, he kept invading my thoughts.

I was as surprised as anyone to see Tabor on the front page of the Journal on Wednesday. For one thing, I’d not heard his name in years. For another, the reports of his struggles and alleged crimes are so far removed from anything I would ever have suspected about him that I was stunned.

I say this as someone who didn’t know him well; hardly at all, really. Maybe some of you are reading this and thinking, Duh. Saw it coming.

But what I knew of Tabor — a businessman, a respected political operative, a competent writer and contributor to the Journal who was always courteous to me — I wouldn’t have predicted this. I would never have guessed that he’d wind up in jail, accused of stealing and cyberstalking, among numerous other felony and misdemeanor offenses — and accused of being emotionally and mentally abusive of his 16-year-old daughter, as well as threatening a pastor and his wife.