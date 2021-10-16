Mick Scott: When evening falls so hard

I didn’t think I’d be writing this week about Nathan Tabor.
But as I drove to work last week, he kept invading my thoughts.
I was as surprised as anyone to see Tabor on the front page of the Journal on Wednesday. For one thing, I’d not heard his name in years. For another, the reports of his struggles and alleged crimes are so far removed from anything I would ever have suspected about him that I was stunned.
I say this as someone who didn’t know him well; hardly at all, really. Maybe some of you are reading this and thinking, Duh. Saw it coming.
But what I knew of Tabor — a businessman, a respected political operative, a competent writer and contributor to the Journal who was always courteous to me — I wouldn’t have predicted this. I would never have guessed that he’d wind up in jail, accused of stealing and cyberstalking, among numerous other felony and misdemeanor offenses — and accused of being emotionally and mentally abusive of his 16-year-old daughter, as well as threatening a pastor and his wife.
The little personal experience I had with Tabor was some dozen or so years ago when we printed his guest column submissions to the Journal, pretty regularly, presenting the conservative take on issues of the day. His views were conventional for the time and almost quaint today: Washington can’t create jobs; we should explore offshore drilling; big-business incentives don’t work.
He spoke to Journal reporters about local political matters back then, too, and I think it’s safe to say that he was considered a reliable and measured source.
That’s not to say he avoided controversy. He was against same-sex marriage and pushed for voter ID. He ruffled some feathers — including among Republican officials, one of whom said he wouldn’t vote for Tabor for dogcatcher.
But as far as I know, he didn’t think that dead people were still alive and working behind the scenes to stop Hollywood pedophiles from outlawing hamburgers.
Back in 2009, in an interview with John Railey, he said, “People change, opinions change, relationships change. … I take things now with a kind of grain of salt. I don’t react to everything.”
How he got from there to the Brunswick County jail, I have no idea. But the path likely involves drug addiction, as his estranged wife, Jordan Tabor, said in court documents; as well as mental illness, as the pastor says he perceived.
Yeah, that’ll do it.
An old friend of mine, a recovering addict and talented musician, once said something to me in an off-handed fashion that seemed profound: “People take drugs ‘cause they don’t want to deal with their pain.” He spoke from experience.
That’s certainly easy to understand on a physical level — like with the pain-killing opioids that flooded our rural communities, creating a crisis that still rages.
It applies just as well to emotional pain: to guilt and shame, from real or perceived moral failures. These feelings can be so painful as to cry out for opiate relief; they can be debilitating, stopping us in our tracks, clinging to our heads.
Facing that pain can be excruciating.
But it’s often the only way out.
There are people who suffer and say, “I never want anyone to have to go through what I went through.” And there are others, oddly enough, who say, “I had to suffer; why shouldn’t you?”
I don’t understand that.
But those who think that they could never experience suffering intense enough to lead to addiction should keep in mind the Scripture: “Pride goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before a fall.”
I hate to think about the political element of Tabor’s trials; we’ve become so divided that some will surely feel a sense of schadenfreude — the glee taken in another’s suffering when it feels just.
I can’t.
To my shame, I’m not always this understanding. Maybe it’s distance that allows me to feel sympathy for Tabor. He didn’t cheat or harass me.
But the pastor Tabor attacked verbally, Daniel Munro Hawtree Jr., has offered forgiveness.
“We want him to get whatever help he needs,” Hawtree told the Journal’s Michael Hewlett. “We still love him and forgive him for any false accusation he has thrown.”
I’m grateful that there are people in the world who can do that. I want them to see me with the same eyes.
Tabor goes to court in Brunswick County tomorrow. I like to believe that no one is beyond redemption; no one is beyond turning their lives around.
I hope he finds what he needs to accomplish that.