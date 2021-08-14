Mick Scott: When I leave the rest behind

The three greatest pilgrimages on the planet are the Camino de Santiago — the 600-mile trek through Spain and France in the footsteps of St. James; the Hajj — the once-in-a-lifetime journey to holy Mecca; and the drive to Ben’s Ice Cream in Eagle Springs, N.C.

Well … OK, not really. But thanks to recent readings and musings, I had those other notable journeys in mind when I finally decided to return to Ben’s.

Ben’s Ice Cream is a little roadside attraction I stumbled across some 15 years ago while on my way home from a golf exhibition in Southern Pines. Owned by the family that owns the adjacent Kalawi Farm, it’s been making and selling its own ice cream for gosh knows how long. It’s only about 90 minutes away from here, and along the way are a few very cute little towns worth exploring.

I wouldn’t drive 90 minutes just for ice cream. Probably.

There’s no need to get there early unless you want to have ice cream for breakfast, so I left my home in Washington Park around 10 a.m. Saturday, planning to meander.