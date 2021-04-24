Mick Scott: When streams are ripe and swelled with rain

Ah, April. The last couple of weeks have been relatively quiet for me — excepting that one profound measure of justice meted out on April 20, one degree further in the universal arc — full of daily routines performed in pleasant temperatures, punctuated by mild adventures.
A friend of mine, a local artist and pack rat, is moving, like I did a few months ago. Since we’re both among the vaccinated, I was happy to spend a few hours helping him shuffle from one place to another.
We’re getting too old for this shuffling.
We carried furniture, a drawing board, shelving systems and fresh canvasses. He owns a hundred books and a thousand half-used tubes of paint and ink as well as three dozen spray canisters of various solvents and fixatives.
On the porch outside his apartment, a robin had built a nest under an eave, close enough to his door that she chirped and fled for a minute whenever we passed by. I tried to sweet-talk her: “It’s OK, honey, we’re not going to be here long.”
I envy her. She doesn’t have to worry about any furniture except twigs. When the kids grow up, she can kick them out and retire to Florida, no moving van required.
In the meantime, my bungalow in Washington Park is working out fine. I enjoy sitting at my kitchen table in the morning, drinking coffee, with sunlight streaming through the eastern window. I’ve identified four neighborhood cats that seem to like my front porch and the snacks I leave for them, though they run away like robins whenever I appear. I’ll win them over yet.
I’ve yet to mow the lawn, and the grass is now tall enough to tickle my ankles. But the backyard is full of buttercups and a white-petal flower I’ve not yet identified. Honeybees and bumblebees swarm, making the most of the overgrowth. I can’t bear the thought of cutting that wilderness down. But I guess I’ll have to, before my yard is declared a public nuisance.
I just finished reading “On the House,” the memoir by former House Speaker John Boehner, as renowned for smoking, drinking and tearing up as for any legislation he managed to pass. I don’t know anyone who has anything nice to say about Boehner. But hate him or loathe him, his book is entertaining and surprisingly free of bitterness. He seems to have learned how to separate the personal from the political.
He’s also frank about the sharp right turn that his party took, converting the House into a nuthouse — his phrase — which led to his early retirement in 2015, a decision he announced while singing choruses of “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.”
Now he’s a happy man who plays golf, plays with the grandchildren and watches the Gulf Coast sunset with his wife, Deb, as often as they can. Whatever else he is, I admire him for having the guts to say, “This is nuts” and quit.
One of the local foxes I’ve been keeping an eye on, Red, has begun showing up at a friend’s house with a couple of her kits in tow. They’re playful and curious, but they stick close to Mom, happy in her company and confident with her protection. Born in March, they’re now, in fox time, grade schoolers. The baby fat is burning off their bellies, their ears are perking up and their brown fur is giving way to the adult coloring, red and orange, with white chins and chests.
The peak of the Lyrid meteor shower coincided with Earth Day and I rose very early — by which I mean in the middle of the night — to drive out of town and see the display of shooting stars. Lying on the ground bundled in wool, I counted about 24 shy bursts and a couple of barn-burners, one that left a smoky green trail halfway across the sky.
On the way back home, down U.S. 52, I opened the window for a few freezing moments. The wind blew through the car and around my head. It felt like hope.
So it’s springtime. The earth is coming back to life and so are we. Last weekend, crowds relaxed on the expansive lawn in front of Reynolda House. The Ramkat is now hosting live performances and Aperture Cinema had a mobile screening Friday night — all while maintaining the necessary precautions.
Many of our friends and neighbors have received their second dose of vaccine, sometimes accompanied by happy tears, expressing their sense of relief. They’re eager to receive hugs and I’m eager to supply them.
It’s not over; the virus is still a threat. We can’t let our guard down quite yet.
But we’re getting there, a little closer every day, to freedom and recovery and the ability to make what we will of this new world.