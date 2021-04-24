Mick Scott: When streams are ripe and swelled with rain

I’ve yet to mow the lawn, and the grass is now tall enough to tickle my ankles. But the backyard is full of buttercups and a white-petal flower I’ve not yet identified. Honeybees and bumblebees swarm, making the most of the overgrowth. I can’t bear the thought of cutting that wilderness down. But I guess I’ll have to, before my yard is declared a public nuisance.

I just finished reading “On the House,” the memoir by former House Speaker John Boehner, as renowned for smoking, drinking and tearing up as for any legislation he managed to pass. I don’t know anyone who has anything nice to say about Boehner. But hate him or loathe him, his book is entertaining and surprisingly free of bitterness. He seems to have learned how to separate the personal from the political.

He’s also frank about the sharp right turn that his party took, converting the House into a nuthouse — his phrase — which led to his early retirement in 2015, a decision he announced while singing choruses of “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.”

Now he’s a happy man who plays golf, plays with the grandchildren and watches the Gulf Coast sunset with his wife, Deb, as often as they can. Whatever else he is, I admire him for having the guts to say, “This is nuts” and quit.