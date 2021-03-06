Mick Scott: When the working day is done

I’m not trying to do an Eeyore act here: “Don’t worry about me. Go and enjoy yourself. I’ll stay here and be miserable.” I’m not incapable of having fun. In the Before Times, I went out to movies, I went traveling with friends. That was big fun.

And thinking about the Before Times, the pieces started falling into place.

Some 25 years ago, I had a depressive episode. The whole world seemed dark and hopeless; I had difficulty getting out of bed and even eating. But one day, I wound up in a comic book store — a predecessor of Ssalefish in Silas Creek Crossing — and began looking at the vibrant, colorful, action-filled artwork on what seemed like thousands of comic book covers. Sometime later I was surprised to find that my mood had lifted a bit. I was having fun.

I often get a similar sense when I’m browsing in Bookmarks or Piedmont Books, walking the aisles aimlessly, letting my eyes go where they will, focusing on well-designed presentations of words and pictures — you can make a universe with words and pictures.

For me, exploration and discovery have always been fun: finding a new book or a new park or a new little town on the road. Sometimes, just setting my eyes on something new seems to release endorphins, even if it’s just a little corner of Winston-Salem I’ve never seen before.