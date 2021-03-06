Mick Scott: When the working day is done

I was feeding foxes — Rose and Red — with my fox-feeding friend, who feeds them regularly, at his house adjacent to Washington Park, when he asked, “So, what are you doing for fun in 2021?”
I thought about it for a minute, then said, “I, uh, I don’t know.”
It’s not a hard question, and I think most people would be able to answer it quickly, even in the midst of — especially in the midst of — the current pandemic, when we’ve all adopted distractions for the sake of sanity. People have taken up playing music, making sourdough bread, learning chess, binge-watching Netflix series, making TikTok videos and a gazillion other pre-occupations they’d call “fun.”
But not me. I was stymied.
It’s not that I don’t have things to do. But most of the activities that fill my alleged free time are disciplines or projects, done to maintain good mental and physical health or to accomplish some goal.
The best part of running has always been the end of a run, when I stop.
And it’s not that there are no pleasures in my life. I’m usually in a good mood.
But I don’t know that I do anything for fun.
Reading is always rewarding, but I wouldn’t usually call it fun. It seems like fun would involve laughter, and my stacks of books contain more Marcus Aurelius than Fran Lebowitz.
Am I overthinking this? I think I’m overthinking this.
I’ve also been trying to make more time for creative endeavors. Years ago my friend Steve Wishnevsky told me, “If I’ve got a free hour, I figure I can watch TV or I can make something. I’d rather make something.” That left an impression.
But even though I might feel a sense of accomplishment by producing, say, a work of art, it’s not necessarily fun; too much concentration is required to call it that.
Without resorting to a dictionary definition, it seems to me like a fun activity would be something that is relaxing without requiring a great deal of effort or strain. It also would have to be something that’s done purely for pleasure, not in anticipation of some personal or moral reward.
Fun isn’t the same as happiness or equanimity. Its nature is temporary — and should be. It’s a little lift.
I continued puzzling the topic out during the next couple of weeks, even asking friends, “What are you doing for fun in 2021?”
I received a happy list of personal projects, including some of the activities mentioned above.
Too much effort, I thought.
I imagine you shaking your head at me now.
I’m not trying to do an Eeyore act here: “Don’t worry about me. Go and enjoy yourself. I’ll stay here and be miserable.” I’m not incapable of having fun. In the Before Times, I went out to movies, I went traveling with friends. That was big fun.
And thinking about the Before Times, the pieces started falling into place.
Some 25 years ago, I had a depressive episode. The whole world seemed dark and hopeless; I had difficulty getting out of bed and even eating. But one day, I wound up in a comic book store — a predecessor of Ssalefish in Silas Creek Crossing — and began looking at the vibrant, colorful, action-filled artwork on what seemed like thousands of comic book covers. Sometime later I was surprised to find that my mood had lifted a bit. I was having fun.
I often get a similar sense when I’m browsing in Bookmarks or Piedmont Books, walking the aisles aimlessly, letting my eyes go where they will, focusing on well-designed presentations of words and pictures — you can make a universe with words and pictures.
For me, exploration and discovery have always been fun: finding a new book or a new park or a new little town on the road. Sometimes, just setting my eyes on something new seems to release endorphins, even if it’s just a little corner of Winston-Salem I’ve never seen before.
Maybe fun is just being able to get outside of yourself.
I also realized that another answer had been, literally, under my nose all the time. When my friend asked, “What are you doing for fun in 2021?” I was already having fun. I was feeding foxes; luring them closer with hot dogs and white bread — and an egg and a peanut butter sandwich — lost in the beauty of every fox movement; every shake of the tail or happy trot across the lawn.
And watching foxes have fun — they love to play — is contagious.
The power of fun, liberating and refreshing, should not be minimized. Right now, I think it’s necessary.
So. Got any foxes in your neighborhood?