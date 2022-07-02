Mick Scott: When you’re out there on your own

I may as well say now, right before the Fourth of July, that I’m not the most patriotic person in the country. I likely won’t watch a baseball game on Monday, or eat a hot dog or attend a parade. I’ll probably spend the day reading and napping before I trek over to Fox-a-Lago to see how the wildlife is doing.

That’s not to say that I’m not patriotic — I just wouldn’t argue that I’m the most star-spangled. You’ll likely never see me wearing a flag shirt; too ostentatious for a middle-aged man who still has hipster tastes. I’ll never put a flag decal on my car; I don’t even put fox decals on my car. I’m just a bit more subtle than all of that.

If you ask me whether I love America, depending on my mood and how much coffee I’ve had, I may answer that, you know, we’re just friends. We’ve known each other for a long time. It’s complicated.

But I won’t apologize for holding complex views. Not after the Texas Republican Party has announced a platform that includes denying a legitimate presidential election, protecting Confederate monuments and holding a referendum on secession. I’m more patriotic than that.

There are aspects of America that I love, unequivocally. I love our Constitution, a true work of intellectual and moral majesty, even though its authors had plenty of shortcomings and the document has required the occasional tweak. I love our land, from the moon-like lava fields of Idaho to the forests and lakes of Maine. I love our freedoms (terms and conditions may apply), our culture (rock n’ roll to classical, tacos to chicken curry), our innovations (spacewalks and medicines) and our history (especially as interpreted by Lin-Manuel Miranda).

And I love the kindness and generosity I’ve witnessed from Americans all across the country, in places like Mitchell, Ore.; Dearborn, Mich.; Pensacola, Fla.; Marfa, Texas; and, especially, Winston-Salem.

But there are aspects of our country that trouble me: The arrogant certitude of the religious right; the worship of money — which I often think is the true American religion; the hypocrisy and dishonesty of partisan politics, especially in its most cultish, Trumpian form; and what Isaac Asimov called the American propensity for anti-intellectualism, expressed in the attitude “my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.”

The last few years have been challenging for all of us for a variety of reasons. Then on top of it all, we were confronted by a Supreme Court whose decisions — whether you think they’re constitutional or not — seem primed to favor one religious class, increase human suffering (especially the suffering of women) and prevent us from solving our problems. (Do we expect industry to regulate its own emissions? Come on.) It's like the movie title: "Everything Everywhere All at Once." It’s a bit too much. The court seems to be instituting a national suicide pact.

On Thursday, the Journal noted a recent poll in which 85% of Americans say the country is on the wrong track. The funny thing is that people think so for sharply differing reasons. Some, because they fear the loss of democratic rights and equal treatment under law; others, because they have to pay more to fill up their SUVs.

Despite all the challenges of the day, I still hold one allegiance undiminished.

I love my city. I love Winston-Salem’s passionate and compassionate people. I love my friendships and my memories. I love the city’s institutions, its arts community and creative minds. I love its well-stocked bookstores, its homey restaurants, its distinct neighborhoods and parks. I love its potential.

And I’m inspired by North Carolina; its beauty, its industry and its desire to be authentic and honorable, as expressed in our state’s motto: To be, rather than to seem.

Some have been pushing for our children to receive what they call a “patriotic education” — a doctrine of political programming intended to teach them to love America.

Or certain select aspects of America. To me, it’s a phrase that smacks of propaganda and indoctrination — of seeming, rather than being.

If we want our children to love America, marketing isn’t enough. We have to give them a nation that is worthy of their love. We have to give them a nation that honors freedom, justice, equality and truth.

That would require some hard work. It would require painful honesty and sacrifice.

I don’t think we’re there yet. But we could get there.

Happy July 4.