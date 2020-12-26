Mick Scott: Where the pure air recognized

One of my first acts was to rip the carpet from two rooms (with the help of my indefatigable friend, Bob Beerman). I intended to cover the floors of both rooms with some warm, high-tech flooring, but one was wooden, painted but faded blue, chipped and spackled with red and yellow. The more I looked at it, the more I liked it.

It’s an honest floor. It’s an artist’s floor. I’m not going to cover it; I’m going to add to its scars.

It’s not easy to leave downtown. For decades now it’s been one of the defining factors in my life. I’ve had the luxury of walking to work almost daily — as well as to a library, a bookstore, restaurants, entertainment venues. Walking through the arts district recently, I thought about people I used to know, places I used to frequent: The Garage; Urban Artware; Mary’s Gourmet Diner; and, a few times, empty storefronts appropriated (mostly legally) for artistic performances.

People in their 20s and 30s experience a different downtown than that of my friends and me. But our downtown still represents a cohesive community vision of creativity.