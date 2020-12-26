Mick Scott: Where the pure air recognized

In December, I moved.
After 15 years on the edge of downtown, conditions changed in my apartment building, home of the Hernon/Wills Supercollider Observatory (my back porch), annex of Alexandria’s library, refuge of squirrels and stink bugs. After a blessedly short search, my friend the Realtor found for me a modest bungalow in the historic Washington Park neighborhood. It reminded me of poet Patti Smith’s century-old bungalow in Rockaway Beach, N.Y., and though that’s not what convinced me, it did assure me. If a one-time resident of the Chelsea Hotel can turn a storm-ravaged bungalow in a suburban neighborhood into an art project and headquarters, maybe I can, too.
And so I walked the two flights of stairs up to my apartment about a thousand times, carrying boxes down with me on each return. I drove the main artery of Broad Street, in a moving van and a compact car, about a hundred times — sometimes at night, watching downtown and its monolith from the crest of Cascade Avenue, peering at the eerie glow of the spidery arches above the Green Street pedestrian bridge and the ghostly blue lights of the Molly Leight bridge. At night, our city is lovely.
I didn't do it all by myself; I had, and will have, plenty of help from my friends.
A house is a continuing project. As of this writing, the books aren’t even back on their shelves yet. There are walls to paint and trenches to dig. I ask myself almost every day, what am I going to do with a yard?
One of my first acts was to rip the carpet from two rooms (with the help of my indefatigable friend, Bob Beerman). I intended to cover the floors of both rooms with some warm, high-tech flooring, but one was wooden, painted but faded blue, chipped and spackled with red and yellow. The more I looked at it, the more I liked it.
It’s an honest floor. It’s an artist’s floor. I’m not going to cover it; I’m going to add to its scars.
It’s not easy to leave downtown. For decades now it’s been one of the defining factors in my life. I’ve had the luxury of walking to work almost daily — as well as to a library, a bookstore, restaurants, entertainment venues. Walking through the arts district recently, I thought about people I used to know, places I used to frequent: The Garage; Urban Artware; Mary’s Gourmet Diner; and, a few times, empty storefronts appropriated (mostly legally) for artistic performances.
People in their 20s and 30s experience a different downtown than that of my friends and me. But our downtown still represents a cohesive community vision of creativity.
My new neighborhood — a working-class neighborhood whose streets are lined with pickup trucks and SUVs as well as a Prius here and there — is artful in its own way. I walk its streets admiring architecture, gardens, stonework, decorations — especially the cheerful Christmas decorations that light the night. I hope my neighbors keep them up for another month or so. In fact, maybe they should be refreshed every few weeks until the pandemic is over, or just always.
A couple of Sundays ago some neighbors sponsored a food drive and I stopped by to drop off some cans, pet a few dogs, greet some friends and Journal letter writers. This is a warm, accepting place.
I wonder how it will change me. I’m sure it will. New habits will be adopted, new associations formed, new influences felt.
I wonder about the wildlife; if I’ll see the nocturnal foxes and possums that surely live here. Will I lure the crows from the light pole across the street to my front porch?
I’ll let you know.
Even as I’m settling in, I’m aware that others are fighting right now to keep their homes — and some have lost. It’s a massive failure of our institutions that they have to struggle with housing during a pandemic.
I won’t forget them. And I won’t take my home for granted.
Friday brings my favorite holiday: New Year’s Day. The world will sit still for a few minutes as we recalibrate. At least, that’s how I imagine it. The sun and the Earth — they don’t know our calendars. They just keep moving, the invisible rubber band of gravity pulling and pushing them closer and farther.
We’re the ones who assign meaning to their dance, the meaning of renewal, of hope. I’m down with that. Hey: We made it through that horrible 2020. We made it.