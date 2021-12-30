Mick Scott: Where the sand’s turning to gold

In 2021, we lost Michael Nesmith.

It was a couple of weeks ago that the 78-year-old Texas singer/songwriter/actor passed on to the great circle sky. Known widely to the public as one fourth of the pre-Fab Four, The Monkees — Weren’t they good? They made me happy — and to aging hipsters like me as a country-rock prophet and a media innovator, equal parts silliness and rumbling thunder, his death just left me feeling sad, left me nine times blue. It became a focal point, the symbol of other losses this year, personal and public. It seemed the final insulting act of a year that repeatedly spit on us.

In 2021, I lost Red. One of the wild foxes I visit on a regular basis, in a field on the south side of town that I call Fox-a-Lago, she vanished at the same time that a dead fox was found in Washington Park. That fox didn’t look like Red to me — Red’s brow seemed less furrowed, her lovely snout longer — but it’s hard to believe the timing was a coincidence.

Her daughter, Blondie, disappeared for a few days, as if in mourning.