Mick Scott: Where the world cannot find me

That snow last week was just what I needed.
I rose early Sunday morning, as I do, while the ground was still bare. But I didn’t have long to wait before the snow began to fall, steadily, in earnest, collecting quickly in yards and on the road, covering both like a fluffy coat of flour. I watched it fall from the comfort and warmth of my workroom, cup of coffee in hand and WFDD in the background.
I thought about “Wallace the Brave,” who would have spent such a day searching for Bigfoot tracks.
Me, I just sat there slurping.
And that describes much of the day. I’d already run all the necessary errands. The power never wavered. There was absolutely nothing on my schedule except to follow my whims, which left me watching the snow accumulate.
Eventually the coffee was gone, and I moved to my reading chair, where I finished “Nature’s Best Hope” by Douglas W. Tallamy, an ecology professor who urges his readers to stop mowing their lawns — at least parts of their lawns — and plant webs of native species that would better support wildlife and better support us. His book, recommended by a friend — I got my copy at the Central Library — is eminently readable and enlightening. To someone like me, who never had a lawn until a year ago and still doesn’t know what to do with it, the idea is an easy sell. I imagine, in the spring, planting oak and black cherry trees, milkweed for the monarchs and fireweed and woodland phlox for the color, then letting them go.
I also dream of digging a fox den in the backyard, but that’s out of reach. For now.
Speaking of foxes, the ones I know had a snow day as well.
At the beginning of the year, a fellow fox lover and I invested in a couple of trail cams, which we set up in Fox-a-Lago — the field not far from me where a leash of wild foxes lives — to see what we could see. We’ve harvested hundreds of 10-second video clips featuring Blondie and her new companion, Scruffy Milton, as well as other foxes, both red and gray. We’ve also watched the escapades of raccoons, deer, crows and other birds that I’d need the assistance of Ron Morris to identify, as they jockey with each other for sniffing rights.
There are the crows, pecking at the peanuts that I left the night before. They look so crafty, and seem to communicate effectively with each other via shrugs.
There’s Scruffy being chased away from the field by a bulky raccoon — then, mustering his courage, chasing the raccoon away.
There’s Scruffy and Blondie dancing, so it seems, front paws on each other’s shoulders.
Then the snow fell. Blondie continued hunting through the storm, impervious to the wind and wetness. After it stopped, Scruffy dug and found something tasty that kept him busy for more than an hour. Later, he stood in the field staring into the distance, the wind ruffling his coat, thinking fox thoughts. In the daytime, against a stark, snow-covered background, the foxes’ red fur popped with vibrancy.
This natural world, of grass and snow, crows and insects — it’s different from the one we’ve constructed. There’s an honesty to it, a simple presence. I wouldn’t want to live without central air and indoor plumbing, but I fear we miss out on something essential when we separate ourselves from nature and live virtually instead.
My snow day ended with some hot chocolate and a deep, restful sleep.
After the long weekend, it was back to the office, where misinformation had been piling up in my inbox. Yes, some of former President Trump’s lawsuits over the election were dismissed for standing — which is a legitimate legal standard — but many were dismissed on their merits — or, rather, lack of merits. No, 75% of COVID-19 deaths are not related to comorbidities — CDC director Rochelle Walensky’s statement has been distorted. Of course there’s no legislation that says, “African Americans aren’t allowed to vote,” that would be too obvious; instead, some state legislatures are making voting more difficult for people who live in Black-majority areas by reducing polling sites, among other tactics.
Google is free.
More winter weather is expected this weekend, but I doubt it’ll be severe enough to quiet the city, like last weekend. I'll still sit at my window with my coffee, thinking about the foxes, able to withstand the blustering wind and snow without even flinching. Their coats kept them warm.