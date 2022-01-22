Mick Scott: Where the world cannot find me

That snow last week was just what I needed.

I rose early Sunday morning, as I do, while the ground was still bare. But I didn’t have long to wait before the snow began to fall, steadily, in earnest, collecting quickly in yards and on the road, covering both like a fluffy coat of flour. I watched it fall from the comfort and warmth of my workroom, cup of coffee in hand and WFDD in the background.

I thought about “Wallace the Brave,” who would have spent such a day searching for Bigfoot tracks.

Me, I just sat there slurping.

And that describes much of the day. I’d already run all the necessary errands. The power never wavered. There was absolutely nothing on my schedule except to follow my whims, which left me watching the snow accumulate.