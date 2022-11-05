Mick Scott: While the clock keeps the pace

One of my earliest memories is of a birthday party.

I don’t remember how old the girl across the street was — the first girl I ever kissed — but I was 4 or 5.

Mom dressed me in a tiny blue suit with a white shirt and yellow bow tie. She combed my short hair.

I must have been a cutie.

“Be sure to say ‘thank you,’ ” she drilled into me, repeatedly.

I ran over to the party and found myself surrounded by a bunch of kids. It was exciting!

The first thing we did was play “pin the tail on the donkey.” Amazingly enough, I won. (Amazingly enough, I felt this exhibited some real talent on my part.)

I was given a prize — I’ve long forgotten what. But after receiving it, I said to the grown-ups present, “Thank you, I had a nice time. I’m going home now.”

“Wait!” some tall person yelled after me as I ran across the street. “We’re just getting started. There’s going to be ice cream and cake!”

“I don’t want any,” I called back. “Thank you!”

Mom was equally surprised by my behavior, but I felt confident in my decision. I knew that if I stayed at the party, some other kid would try to steal my prize.

Looking back now, I laugh — and sigh, at a decision that seemed so rational at the time and so childish today. I could have had ice cream and cake, which far outweighed any game prize I hoarded.

That memory came to me recently, almost as if it was a piece that finally fit in a confusing mental puzzle.

For years, I’ve wondered why people of a conservative mindset — some of whom I like very much — vote so consistently not only against their own self-interests — against policies that would provide them and theirs with better and less expensive health care, more resources for public schools, etc. — but also against other people’s well-being. They’re unmoved by stories of the suffering of poor people, of women and even of refugees who bring their children here to escape torture and murder. Why are they so often focused on protecting what they have rather than seeking improvement for everyone?

I ask this against the background of American history: the Wilmington insurrection of 1898, when white people, threatened by the economic progress of Black people, ginned up excuses to commit theft and murder rather than simply allow them to be prosperous.

The same happened in Tulsa, Okla., in 1921, resulting in the injury of thousands of Black residents and the deaths of up to 300.

In Prince Edward County, Va., following the Brown v. Board of Education decision in 1954, government officials closed all public schools rather than allow them to be integrated. For five years, the only education available to any (white) child was through private schools.

In Montgomery, Ala., St. Louis, Mo., and hundreds of other cities in the 1940s and ’50s, rather than allow Black kids to swim with white kids in integrated public swimming pools, local governments closed and even filled in the pools — so not even white kids had a place to go swimming.

There’s a fear that infects — not all, but many white conservatives and leads them to poison the well for everyone. How absurd is it for people at the top of the food chain, with every advantage our society affords, to feel like they’re being cheated when they hear “Black Lives Matter”? What is that except some raw and unreasonable insecurity?

Some say this explains why the U.S. is the only industrialized nation that doesn’t have universal, affordable health care. Some white folks would rather their own kids lack coverage than pay Black folks’ medical bills.

Is that selfish fear reflected at all in the GOP candidates who won’t promise to abide by 2022 electoral results? Is it reflected in Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, who said last week that if he’s elected, “Republicans will never lose another election in Wisconsin”? It’s hard not to think so.

Maybe those of us who work for, hope for, what we loosely call “progress” or even “enlightenment” have been taking the wrong tack. Maybe rather than trying to reason with such people, we should have been trying to gently reassure them: No, it’s OK, we still see you. Of course you still matter. We won’t take anything from you.

Maybe it bears constant repetition.

I realize I’m writing about conservative-minded people as if they’re not reading this. But I hope you are, friends. I know you want to be good and righteous people.

But the voices that tell you that other people’s success takes something from you are lying. Their hatred and anger will twist your good will. They will, ultimately, leave you scrambling for a prize that’s worth nothing.