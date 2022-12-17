Mick Scott: With two cats in the yard

The trees are bare at Fox-a-Lago, the field near Washington Park where a friend and I go to watch wild red foxes play, so we can peer deep into the woods. I stand at their edge, softening and widening my gaze as Dave Hall, the author of “The Naturalist’s Companion,” suggests, hoping to catch movement, a flash of red, in the distance.

But we usually see little until we sit still and they come to us.

It’s getting cold now, and wet, but we’ve just finished a 10-week course of treatment for Tiny’s mange and we want to see her eager, furry face. So we wait. Eventually she arrives, running the path she’s worn in the grass and looking over her shoulder to see if we’re chasing her. We’re not.

Egbert stops and glares at us sometimes, whether with fondness or disgust, we just don’t know. Certainly not fear, not at this point.

The third resident, with the bushiest tail, is still too shy and scarce to tell us her name.

Sometimes we hear them, back in the woods, squabbling, but they’re too polite to do it in front of us.

Their coats, thickening with cooler temperatures, are now not just beautiful, but practical. Contrary to popular belief, they only go to den when they’re hiding or preparing to give birth. They live and sleep outside in the territory they’ve claimed as home, brushes wrapped around their bodies.

Deer also show up regularly to Fox-a-Lago, one with a very impressive set of antlers. Francois the raccoon sneaks out on occasion, as do two stray cats: We call one Chicken; the other, Noodle.

Eventually we retreat, almost shivering, to the car’s heater and my friend says, “Heat is good.” I agree. Heat is a balm. At home, I sit to read with a fleece blanket wrapped around my legs.

A few years ago — a few years before it became necessary for me to buy a house — I came across this photograph of Trappist monk Thomas Merton standing outside his hermitage: a flat-roofed, concrete-block shack in Kentucky that now serves as a pilgrimage site for would-be mystics. Its simplicity, in design and function, immediately appealed to me.

There was also something about it that reminded me of structures I’d seen in Kernersville while growing up.

I sent a JPEG to my friend, the Realtor, and asked, “Can you find me one like this?”

Unfortunately, no; there are no one-room shacks for sale within city limits.

What I finally bought, a small bungalow in the Washington Park neighborhood, exudes a similar air of simplicity. Or so I imagine.

Some might call it rundown. I call it relaxed.

Despite being on the smaller side, it sometimes still feels too big.

The advantage of a studio apartment is that when you lose something, like the bar of handmade soap I bought from a vendor at Cook’s flea market last weekend, you only have to search one room.

Now there are four. A proper search can take four times as long.

But there’s room for plenty of books, so. It evens out.

It took nearly two years, but I’m finally beginning to feel at home there. All the walls I wanted to paint are painted and a large portion of the art hung. The peanut butter is in the proper cabinet. I hardly ever stub my toes anymore. It’s hard to keep the coffee table clear of clutter, but that’s the story of my life.

“Home” carries different meanings for different people. For some, like me, it’s a refuge and a staging site for the next day’s travels.

For others, home requires space for companions who provide a comfortable level of conversation and ambient sound, and decorative touches as well as space to entertain guests. “Home means a future,” says a Habitat for Humanity recipient.

Po Chu-i, the ninth-century Chinese poet, wrote of his home in practical terms:

A new thatched hall, five spans by three;

Stone steps, cassia pillars, fence of plaited bamboo.

The south eves catch the sun, warm on winter days;

A door to the north lets in breezes, cool in summer moonlight.

Mostly, a home needs to provide a sense of safety and security — especially when children live there.

Some lack such homes. They grow up constantly on edge.

And some shiver at night in their cars, or on the streets.

I’m grateful for what I have: a place to rest my head; to burn candles; to stretch my arms; to tell secrets; to read and think and dream.

Until I grow a fur coat and sleep under the moon, this little shanty will do just fine.