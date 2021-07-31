Mick Scott: With velvet roses digging freedom flight

“No, sorry, I haven’t. Is he lost?”

She bunched her shoulders up and released them, exhaling.

“No, I’m sure he’s around somewhere. He just gets a little ahead of himself sometimes.”

“Kids,” I said.

“Yes. I’ve got three this year. There’s the biggest one, and believe me, he’s a little whirlwind. There’s his smaller brother, who just wants to do everything he does. And their sister. I’m a little worried about her. She’s so gentle, she doesn’t even want to eat a bug. Do you have any kits?”

“Me? No, it’s just me.”

“I see.”

“I haven’t seen you before,” I said.

“Yes, well. We foxes decided some time ago that it would be a good idea to avoid people if we could. No offense intended.”

“None taken. I feel the same way sometimes.”

“I don’t really know all of you, of course. There are a lot of you. Some of you are very nice. But some ...”

“Not so nice.”