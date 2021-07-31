Mick Scott: With velvet roses digging freedom flight

It was about 3:21 a.m. when I gave up and got up.
It’s an age thing. It just happens sometimes.
The air in the house felt a little stale, so when the coffee was ready, I took a cup onto the front porch to see what the early morning looks like in my neighborhood. There was a soft, cool breeze. A few stars blinked above. Traffic shushed along about a mile away. All else was quiet when this fox came prancing silently up the road. She was small and delicate, with short, sleek, very deep red summer fur melting into black stockings.
She stopped and we looked at each other.
“Hello,” she said.
“Hello,” I replied.
Then she walked over to the sidewalk and sat primly.
“You’re new here, aren’t you?” she asked.
“I moved in about six months ago.”
“Ah.”
“Do you live nearby?” I asked.
“Two hills up that way,” she said, swinging her white muzzle toward the north. “I’ve been here for a couple of litters. Have you by any chance seen a little kit wandering around? He’s about, oh, yea high.” She held a paw about a foot in the air.
“No, sorry, I haven’t. Is he lost?”
She bunched her shoulders up and released them, exhaling.
“No, I’m sure he’s around somewhere. He just gets a little ahead of himself sometimes.”
“Kids,” I said.
“Yes. I’ve got three this year. There’s the biggest one, and believe me, he’s a little whirlwind. There’s his smaller brother, who just wants to do everything he does. And their sister. I’m a little worried about her. She’s so gentle, she doesn’t even want to eat a bug. Do you have any kits?”
“Me? No, it’s just me.”
“I see.”
“I haven’t seen you before,” I said.
“Yes, well. We foxes decided some time ago that it would be a good idea to avoid people if we could. No offense intended.”
“None taken. I feel the same way sometimes.”
“I don’t really know all of you, of course. There are a lot of you. Some of you are very nice. But some ...”
“Not so nice.”
“And, I don’t know, but you seem to rush around a lot. You’re always running from your house to your ... your little houses with those ...” She drew a circle in the air.
“Cars.”
“‘Cars.’ Yes, you just rush around a lot. Except for the diggers.”
“Diggers?”
She looked toward the ground and made a waving motion.
“Gardeners?”
“‘Gardeners.’ Yes. They seem thoughtful. Calm.”
“I think they are.”
“My mother was telling me once that her mother told her and her mother told her that all of this used to be forest. Well, things change.”
“They do.”
She turned her head toward the top of a telephone pole and I saw that a crow was sitting there.
“Hey,” the crow said.
“Hello,” she said.
“Everything OK?” He seemed to incline his head toward me.
“Everything’s fine,” she answered.
“OK, well, I’ll be around.” And he flew off.
“So you get along with crows?” I asked.
“Well, some of them. I know that one. We get along with cats and dogs, too.”
“No kidding?”
“Some of them are a lot of fun to play with. I don’t know why people seem to think we’re going to bite them or something. I’ve never bitten anyone. I don’t know any fox who’s ever bitten anyone.”
“I try to tell people that.”
“You do?”
“Yeah. I tell them that you’re no threat, you’re not going to attack anyone. You’re just trying to make your way in the world, like anyone else.”
“Well … thanks.”
“But I never knew you could talk.”
She grinned. “We like to keep that quiet, you know.”
“Of course.”
“Well, I’m just a chatterbox this morning. I should be going,” she said, standing. “Nice talking to you.”
“You, too.”
As she walked away, I called: “Hey, do you have a name?”
She stopped and looked back. “Not so much a name as a scent.”
“A scent?”
“Yes. My family would call me something like … ‘the one who smells like strawberries and beetles.’”