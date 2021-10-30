Mick Scott: Working in the lab late one night

So the “monster” isn’t named Frankenstein — which not everybody knows. But it’s Frankenstein who is truly monstrous — an understanding that requires just a little wisdom.

It’s so easy to be mistaken when you don’t know the full story — when, perhaps, one tiny part is pulled out, distorted and exaggerated.

“Frankenstein” isn’t the only book I’ve read this month. After hearing the complaints from right-wing politicos about materials they dug up in school libraries and identified as “filth,” I decided I’d better see what all the fuss was about. So, back to the library, I checked out the young readers’ novels “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison, “George” by Alex Gino and the graphic novel “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe — all about young people with gender issues who are trying to make their way in the world.

There were parts of each that made me a little uncomfortable — not because they were especially explicit, but because I’m a heterosexual male of mature years, with all that entails. I can see where someone with limited worldly experience — knowledge rather than wisdom, let’s say — might, on first instinct, be tempted to object.

But two facts tempered my judgment:

1. These books weren’t written for me.