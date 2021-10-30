Mick Scott: Working in the lab late one night

“Knowledge is understanding that Frankenstein is not the monster. Wisdom is understanding that Frankenstein is the monster.”
That statement, from source unknown, presented itself to me recently in a moment of serendipity just as I had decided to alter the way I celebrate Halloween. I’m so tired of hearing, “Aren’t you a little too old to be trick-or-treating?”
So, taking the hint, this year I acquired a dusty copy of Mary Shelley’s 19th-century gothic novel, “Frankenstein,” from the Central Library and also re-watched the classic 1931 movie version starring Boris Karloff. The novel is a little ponderous to Twitter-era sensibilities. The film is unintentionally funny. But despite their flaws, both are still enjoyable.
If the quote is confusing, it’s probably because you’re unfamiliar with the bones of the story, which have been diluted over the years to suit the purposes of advertising and satire.
In a nutshell: Frankenstein is a med-school dropout who raids graves and gallows to gruesomely acquire body parts, which he assembles into a person that he then brings to life. His creation — who is never actually given a name — escapes into an unsuspecting world after being treated cruelly by his creator. Largely innocent, but preternaturally strong and hideous in countenance, the creature raises the ire of pretty much everyone he meets until an ugly, out-of-control mob with pitchforks and torches, led by his creator, corners him and burns him to death.
So the “monster” isn’t named Frankenstein — which not everybody knows. But it’s Frankenstein who is truly monstrous — an understanding that requires just a little wisdom.
It’s so easy to be mistaken when you don’t know the full story — when, perhaps, one tiny part is pulled out, distorted and exaggerated.
“Frankenstein” isn’t the only book I’ve read this month. After hearing the complaints from right-wing politicos about materials they dug up in school libraries and identified as “filth,” I decided I’d better see what all the fuss was about. So, back to the library, I checked out the young readers’ novels “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison, “George” by Alex Gino and the graphic novel “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe — all about young people with gender issues who are trying to make their way in the world.
There were parts of each that made me a little uncomfortable — not because they were especially explicit, but because I’m a heterosexual male of mature years, with all that entails. I can see where someone with limited worldly experience — knowledge rather than wisdom, let’s say — might, on first instinct, be tempted to object.
But two facts tempered my judgment:
1. These books weren’t written for me.
Not every book is for every reader. I won’t pretend to be the standard — that mine should be the final set of sensibilities on which all books are judged. (These days, I’m kind of glad that people are reading anything.)
2. Despite my occasional discomfort, there were also parts of all three books that I found to be relatable and rewarding.
The protagonist in each one struggles with self-doubts, fears and disapproval.
I’ve been there.
They also seek and find comfort, acceptance and success.
I’ve been there, too.
If a book can reassure LGBTQ kids that they’re not monsters, but human, that they’re worthy of love and have a place in the world, I think it belongs on the shelves. Too many are trying to convince them otherwise.
Some may agree with those principles and still think the stories could be told differently.
In my previous life as a librarian, I learned the difference between a selector and a censor. A selector looks for reasons to include a book in a collection, even if it’s flawed: important information; a display of creative energy; a positive message.
A censor, on the other hand, looks for reasons to exclude a work: a bad word, an unpleasant scene — any reason to say no.
You’d think that people who are concerned about “cancel culture” would want to support selectors.
Instead … well.
I don’t want to lean too far into the analogy of a mob with pitchforks and torches, chasing down what they don’t understand. But it takes no special talent or courage to rile up an audience that already has a dim view of both LGBTQ people and public education.
It would take courage to say, we should consider whether these books might have some value to their readers, even if we don’t get it. And while we’re at it, we should sit with some of these kids and listen to what they have to say.
I had time for one more book this month: “GOP 2.0” by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan of Georgia. He’s a Republican who is urging his party to abandon Trumpism and election lies. He presents a positive vision of a rewarding future for all Americans.
It’s a little scary to me that courage is required to spread that message these days.
Happy Halloween. Save me some candy.