Mike Alford: Local dealerships make EV revolution a reality

Electric vehicles are coming to North Carolina. More than 16,000 are already on the Tarheel State’s roads. Thousands more will soon join them. Three years ago, Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order calling for 80,000 zero-emission vehicles in the state by 2025.
Additionally, the federal government may aid that effort. The U.S. House of Representatives recently green-lit legislation that would provide $100 million to North Carolina for EV charging stations. That could be a boon in particular to the one-third of our residents who live in rural areas, where charging infrastructure is scarce.
If North Carolina is to reach its EV adoption goals, the state’s auto dealerships will be among the chief reasons why. They’re already in every corner of the state — and they’re spending millions to retool themselves for a future powered by electricity rather than gasoline.
According to a Pew Research Center poll, almost 40% of Americans will likely go electric the next time they’re in the market for a new ride. Manufacturers can scarcely turn out enough electric vehicles to keep up with consumer demand.
Some EV makers have taken that as a sign that they’d be smarter to sell direct to consumers, without working through dealers, as car manufacturers have for decades. But that’s an ill-judged position.
Look at things from the perspective of the consumer — and at the numerous ways North Carolina’s 600 car dealerships provide critical consumer information and value. Not only do local dealerships sell vehicles — they buy them, trade them, service them and help drivers register them. It’s hard to imagine EV manufacturers headquartered hundreds or thousands of miles away providing all those services with the same level of consumer-focused convenience and enthusiasm. It’s not part of their core competence, honed — as in the case of dealers — over decades of serving North Carolinians.
Local dealerships are energized by the prospect of selling EVs. They’ve already invested significant sums in new equipment, new gear for performing maintenance and employee training in preparation for the dozens of new EV models — including numerous trucks and SUVs — that will be hitting their showrooms in the next few years. And this is just the beginning.
There’s also a bigger socio-economic picture to consider. Local auto dealerships confer sizable benefits on North Carolina’s economy. These businesses employ nearly 37,000 workers and pay an average salary of more than $57,000 — almost double our state’s average per capita income. The state receives $532 million every year in tax revenue from the economic ecosystem sustained by local dealerships.
Additionally, North Carolina dealers have been supporting North Carolina towns and communities for decades. From supporting World War II veterans with Flights of Honor a decade ago to supporting North Carolina’s first responders as part of the Hometown Heroes program, local dealers are committed to local communities and local customers.
Then there’s the knowledge problem. A local salesperson knows just how accessible charging stations are in her town, or how an EV will hold up during one of those infamous North Carolina ice storms. An out-of-state manufacturer simply can’t provide the same level of personalized advice.
Finally, a thriving network of local car dealerships is good for North Carolinians’ wallets. An EV manufacturer who controls distribution directly can sell on whatever terms it likes. But when multiple dealerships are selling EVs, they have to compete for customers on price and quality. This competitive “menu” keeps prices down while widening consumer choice.
North Carolina’s leaders have rightly embraced the promise of an electric vehicle revolution. The state’s auto dealerships are key to making that revolution a reality.
Mike Alford is president of Marine Chevrolet Cadillac in Jacksonville and Trent Buick GMC Cadillac in New Bern. He is also board chairman of the National Automobile Dealers Association.