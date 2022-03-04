Mike Alford: Local dealerships make EV revolution a reality

Electric vehicles are coming to North Carolina. More than 16,000 are already on the Tarheel State’s roads. Thousands more will soon join them. Three years ago, Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order calling for 80,000 zero-emission vehicles in the state by 2025.

Additionally, the federal government may aid that effort. The U.S. House of Representatives recently green-lit legislation that would provide $100 million to North Carolina for EV charging stations. That could be a boon in particular to the one-third of our residents who live in rural areas, where charging infrastructure is scarce.

If North Carolina is to reach its EV adoption goals, the state’s auto dealerships will be among the chief reasons why. They’re already in every corner of the state — and they’re spending millions to retool themselves for a future powered by electricity rather than gasoline.

According to a Pew Research Center poll, almost 40% of Americans will likely go electric the next time they’re in the market for a new ride. Manufacturers can scarcely turn out enough electric vehicles to keep up with consumer demand.