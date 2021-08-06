Mike Wells: In COVID times: What we owe our children

When you are on the bad side of the virus, the father said, and you lose a child to it, your attitude changes about the vaccine. He said he and his wife had some doubts about whether the vaccine worked, so they did not get vaccinated. But as others who feel that way in the abstract, what they will never doubt now in the flesh is that the unborn daughter they lost because they were not vaccinated will never take her first steps or meet the love of her life. And the parents will have on their lives’ Ledger of Regret that they could have avoided all of it. Because they had what the Litton’s did not have so long ago: a vaccine they could have driven around the corner and gotten for free.