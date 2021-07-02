Mike Wells: What we owe the health care workers

Others serving on the front line saw family members gather around a hospital bed and watch the life of their loved one slip away. Many saw patients take their last breath. And there are health care workers, steeled in the past to see those who die in their presence, who have cried and cried in this pandemic, so deep was their pain.

What we all should admire most about these dedicated health care workers is that they do not want any recognition. It is not about them. It is about you and me when we are in harm’s way.

They do not want a parade or their name up in lights. But here is what they do want: They want us to see that this is about all of us. And we are not going to win this last lap if we do not. They will tell you plainly: Get the vaccine. Because it is for you and me and all of them, too.

Vaccines, unfortunately, have become so politicized these days. Some have sincere religious or health reasons not to get a vaccine, which we all should respect. Maybe you chose not to get a vaccine out of a sincere loyalty to a political party or figure, which is certainly your right. And it is a right for which we fought in 1776, and since then, too.