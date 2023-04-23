I wish I could talk with Yvonne right now.

Yvonne is a Republican. I met her one sunny October day last year at an early voting site in central North Carolina. We were greeting voters, Yvonne for the Republican Party and I for the Democrats.

I’d brought my corgi puppy. The day before, one of the Republican poll greeters had been yelling at voters he thought were Democrats. I hoped the puppy with her big, soft ears might ease the tension.

It worked. For a little while.

Yvonne is probably about my age, mid-60s. She has a friendly face, ivory skin and short white hair. I heard her talking with care about neighbors and friends as folks came to vote. She and I chatted about the dog, the weather.

But when she overheard me talking to a voter about the need to maintain the right to safe and legal abortion, her face contorted with rage. She spat out, “Baby killer.”

I tried to keep my cool.

As a physician, I explained that abortion is essential health care. One of my patients miscarried, losing a much-wanted baby. She needed a “therapeutic abortion” as good medical care, instead of bleeding alone, at home. Another patient had an ectopic pregnancy, a kind of tubal pregnancy which can rupture and kill the mother. Her abortion was necessary to save her life. Women who are pregnant and have fetuses with severe genetic defects need access to abortion. So do girls and women raped by family members and strangers.

“Well, in those cases of course they could get one,” Yvonne said.

I carefully explained that Republicans have made all abortion a crime in some states. Doctors who perform these types of abortions could face criminal charges. She didn’t believe me.

After more heated words, we finally agreed to disagree; she offered me a bottle of water.

Today, I wish I could ask Yvonne why Republicans are so worried about unborn babies but not children murdered daily in our schools and on our streets by gun violence. In the U.S., guns are the leading cause of death in children and adolescents (https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/nejmc2201761).

Yet, many Republicans love guns; some send holiday greeting cards posing with AR-15s (https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-congressman-posts-family-christmas-picture-with-guns-days-after-school-2021-12-05/).

Those same Republicans tell us that books and transgender people harm kids. Meanwhile, emergency room doctors frantically try to save children shredded into bloody pulp by guns.

As a psychiatrist, I say that it is crazy that we keep weapons of war in our homes. The real mental health issue is the impact on children of hiding under desks and in closets during active-shooter drills and during mass shootings. The real harm is having children watch their classmates and teachers bleed to death. When families lose children to guns, the resulting trauma lasts for generations.

Have Republicans heard the unearthly wail when a father learns that his child is dead? Have they watched a mother fling herself on the fresh dirt of a grave after her child is buried?

No book about Black history has killed a child. But every day in America, people aim their guns at kids.

After the latest school shooting, I called my Republican senators to plead for gun reform and an assault-weapons ban. One aide replied, “The senator is devastated.”

I snapped back, “No, those parents are devastated. He has the power to do something. He needs to act.”

Republicans seem to love their guns more than our children. I want to ask Yvonne why.