N.C. Sen. Joyce Krawiec: Working to keep our children safe

Our hearts are broken for the families in Texas who lost loved ones in the tragic school shooting that took place last week. Twenty-one families lost loved ones. Nineteen children will never grow up and their families will feel the loss every day for the rest of their lives.

More pain and suffering is felt by the family of the teacher, Irma Garcia, who was one of the two teachers who were slain. Her husband suffered a massive heart attack two days later, after returning home from her memorial service.

In the immediate aftermath of a tragedy like this, we should be focusing on supporting those who are grieving and investigating what led to such an awful event. Unfortunately, we’re seeing politicians across the state use this tragedy to score political points. There will be plenty of time for that later.

We share the public’s sense of urgency to keep our kids as safe as possible in schools and have focused not only on immediate needs to protect our children from attackers, but also long-term solutions to prevent crises from arising.

I want to go through a list of some things that the legislature has done in North Carolina to keep our students safe.

In 2013, we established the School Resource Officer grant program, which provided $7 million in recurring funds to local school districts for school resource officers in elementary and middle schools. The at-risk allotment already provides funding for one SRO at each high school.

In 2014 and 2015, we required local school districts to provide schematic designs to law enforcement agencies and keys to the main entrance of all schools.

In 2013, we allowed local school boards to enter into agreements with local law enforcement agencies to provide security at schools through the use of volunteer school safety resource officers. These officers must be either former law enforcement officers or military police officers and receive training and certification prior to working in a school.

The 2015 budget directed the Center for Safer Schools to construct and maintain a school risk and response management system, including a response to intruders on school grounds.

The 2015 budget also directed local boards of education to adopt School Risk Management Plans relating to school violence.

Since 2015, we have required every school in a local school district to annually hold a school lockdown drill.

In 2015, we directed the Center for Safer Schools to implement an anonymous safety tip line application and statewide panic alarm system.

The 2018 budget provided $5 million in funding for an app to allow reporting of threats and abuse in a confidential setting and provide full-time support to actively triage threats. It also added $5 million in recurring funding, a total of $12 million, to the School Resource Officer grant program for middle and elementary schools.

The 2018 budget provided $2 million for community partners to provide mental health-related grants for students in crisis, $3 million in grants for mental health training school employees and $10 million in mental health grants.

In 2018, we passed legislation that made mass threats against a school or house of worship a Class H felony and allows a judge to hold a person accused of making threats for up to 48 hours.

We also provided new nonrecurring money for grants funded in 2018 for students in crisis ($4.5 million), training to increase school safety ($4.5 million) and safety equipment in schools ($6.1 million).

Starting in FY 2019-20, we allocated $20 million and up to $23 million recurring to the instructional support to be used for additional school mental health support personnel.

In the 2021 budget we appropriated an additional $9.8 million to provide funding for each of the 115 local school districts to hire a school psychologist.

The 2021 budget allocated $10 million in each year of the biennium to provide grants for students in crisis, school safety training and safety equipment.

Funding for a new school safety training facility operated by the Center for Safer Schools and the Department of Public Safety was also allocated in 2021 ($1.7 million recurring).

In North Carolina, we’ve included millions of dollars in grant funding for schools to increase security and training. We’ve also increased our spending for mental health support staff in schools. We will continue to search for solutions. I hope you will continue to pray with me to protect our precious children.

Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, is the state senator for Senate District 31.