Nathaniel O’Connell, Heather Shappell and Mark Espeland: Assuring COVID-19 vaccine safety

Last month, the Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. With more than 35,000 volunteers receiving vaccinations across these trials, both vaccines have demonstrated significant effectiveness in protecting against COVID-19. In the coming months, these vaccines will become available to the public, but how safe are they?
It is important to note that with all vaccines and medications, there are risks and benefits. All medications have side effects. And yet, every day millions of us take ibuprofen for a headache because the benefit outweighs the small chance of mild side effects and the rare chance of serious ones. We should consider this balance of risks and benefits when deciding whether to get vaccinated.
In granting an EUA, scientists and medical doctors at the FDA determined that the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines outweigh the risks of potential side effects. Across 20,000 vaccinated in the Pfizer trial and 15,000 in Moderna, common mild side effects included pain at the site of injection, fatigue and headache, but generally lasted just a few days. Side effects like these are common for vaccines (for example, the flu shot) and do not mean the vaccine is unsafe. Conversely, mild side effects are a sign the vaccine is working, training your immune system to defend against the virus. Fewer than 10% of people in the Moderna trial and 5% in the Pfizer trial experienced side effects deemed severe by medical doctors, none of which posed serious threats to the person’s life or health, and most resolved within a few days.
Although we know the effectiveness and short-term safety of the vaccines, there are two questions many are still asking. First, who should get the vaccine? At this time, children under the ages of 16 (for Pfizer) and 18 (for Moderna) are not eligible because studies in these populations are currently ongoing. Otherwise, vaccines have been shown to be equally safe and effective across all adult ages (including the elderly), genders, races, ethnicities and people with underlying medical conditions. The only people the FDA recommends not receive the vaccine are those with a history of severe allergic reactions to the specific components of the vaccines. People who are immunocompromised, pregnant or breastfeeding are eligible for vaccines, but should first talk with their doctor.
Second, what are the long-term side effects for the vaccines? Long-term side effects are rare for vaccines. Even though newer mRNA technology was used to develop the COVID-19 vaccines, scientists and medical researchers have no reason to expect any long-term side effects. The vaccines do not contain an infectious component and cannot cause disease. Nevertheless, the FDA and CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) will continue to monitor safety data.
Alternatively, we know a lot about side effects and symptoms of COVID-19, including fatigue, shortness of breath, loss of smell and taste, concentration difficulty, memory problems, heart inflammation, lung function abnormalities, depression and anxiety. Some of these may last months beyond the initial infection and can lead to hospitalization and even death.
Choosing not getting vaccinated means avoiding mild short-term side effects, but involves a much greater risk of contracting COVID-19 and possibly experiencing its devastating health effects. Instead, getting vaccinated significantly reduces the risk of COVID-19 at the cost of enduring a few mild short-term side effects. And, there is the larger impact of vaccination within our community. Per CDC estimates, there have been more than 17.5 million cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. so far, resulting in more than 500,000 hospitalizations and 350,000 deaths. More than 100,000 patients were hospitalized this holiday season. Without vaccine protection, these numbers will grow higher. The available vaccines are estimated to prevent 95% of cases. Individually, the risks of vaccination are minor, but collectively, widespread vaccination will prevent millions from catching COVID-19, saving hundreds of thousands of lives.
Vaccines will save lives, prevent hospitalizations and protect many of us from the devastating effects of COVID-19. For most, the benefits of avoiding COVID-19 by getting vaccinated heavily outweigh the mild vaccine side effects. Doctors, nurses, medical professionals and researchers are lining up to get the vaccine because they have determined that the benefits outweigh the risks. We urge everyone to assess risks and benefits for themselves and discuss options with their health care providers if they have concerns.
Nathaniel O’Connell, Heather Shappell and Mark Espeland are faculty members in the Department of Biostatistics and Data Science at Wake Forest School of Medicine.