Nathaniel O’Connell, Heather Shappell and Mark Espeland: Assuring COVID-19 vaccine safety

Although we know the effectiveness and short-term safety of the vaccines, there are two questions many are still asking. First, who should get the vaccine? At this time, children under the ages of 16 (for Pfizer) and 18 (for Moderna) are not eligible because studies in these populations are currently ongoing. Otherwise, vaccines have been shown to be equally safe and effective across all adult ages (including the elderly), genders, races, ethnicities and people with underlying medical conditions. The only people the FDA recommends not receive the vaccine are those with a history of severe allergic reactions to the specific components of the vaccines. People who are immunocompromised, pregnant or breastfeeding are eligible for vaccines, but should first talk with their doctor.