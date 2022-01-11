Nicholas Goldberg: When an anti-vaxxer dies of COVID

“Congratulations on winning your very own Darwin Award.”

“Freedumb!”

“Another Trump MENSA member hits the dirt.”

“I feel worse for all the innocents that believed her BS.”

Mocking anti-vaxxers when they get sick has become a bit of a sport. Sorryantivaxxer.com, for instance, is a website that runs names, photos, social media posts and commentaries about people who have preached anti-vax messages and then died of COVID. (“Suicide by COVID,” as some have called it.) On the site’s page on Ernby (which already has more than 60,000 page views and nearly 4,000 comments), she’s described as “another bullheaded conservative who made the wrong choice.”

Of course, there’s a measure of truth to some of the callous comments. Ernby wasn’t vaccinated even though vaccinations have been widely available for many months and the data are clear: People who are vaxxed and boosted are far, far less likely to be infected, to be hospitalized or to die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and others. So, yeah, maybe she did do this to herself.