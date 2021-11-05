Nido R. Qubein: Gen. Colin Powell: Grand gentleman, humble warrior

The last time I saw Gen. Colin Powell in person was a couple of years ago at the High Point Market.

We had dinner together before he gave the keynote address at the induction celebration at the American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame Foundation. At our table, we laughed and shared stories about our grandchildren, our lives and our passion for living.

Our friendship has grown over the years. He was a loyal friend of High Point University. He became one of the founding members of the National Board of Advisors at HPU, and seven years ago, he gave our commencement address on the lawn at Roberts Hall.

I do miss him. I think of him often. He was a giant of a man, a grand gentleman, a servant leader and the embodiment of the American Dream. I was proud to call him my friend.

We’ve all heard the news by now. Powell died Oct. 18. He was fully vaccinated, but he was dealing with several underlying conditions that had caused his health to deteriorate.

He was 84 when he passed at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He was surrounded by his family. He may be gone, but his zeal for patriotism and public service will live on with so many of us. This dignified soldier represented the best of us.