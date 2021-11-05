Nido R. Qubein: Gen. Colin Powell: Grand gentleman, humble warrior

The last time I saw Gen. Colin Powell in person was a couple of years ago at the High Point Market.
We had dinner together before he gave the keynote address at the induction celebration at the American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame Foundation. At our table, we laughed and shared stories about our grandchildren, our lives and our passion for living.
Our friendship has grown over the years. He was a loyal friend of High Point University. He became one of the founding members of the National Board of Advisors at HPU, and seven years ago, he gave our commencement address on the lawn at Roberts Hall.
I do miss him. I think of him often. He was a giant of a man, a grand gentleman, a servant leader and the embodiment of the American Dream. I was proud to call him my friend.
We’ve all heard the news by now. Powell died Oct. 18. He was fully vaccinated, but he was dealing with several underlying conditions that had caused his health to deteriorate.
He was 84 when he passed at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He was surrounded by his family. He may be gone, but his zeal for patriotism and public service will live on with so many of us. This dignified soldier represented the best of us.
During our hourlong interview on UNC-TV six years ago, he told me how his parents landed in New York City from Jamaica. They came in a banana boat. His dad arrived in 1920; his mom, four years later. They met, married and found a better life.
His dad worked in sales in New York City’s Garment District; his mom was a part-time seamstress. They raised their two children in a tough neighborhood in the South Bronx known as Fort Apache. Colin was their youngest, the only boy.
After graduating from high school in 1954, he enrolled in the City College of New York with, as he told me, “no real direction in his life.” Yet, what stuck with me was what his parents told him.
“We didn’t come here for you to drop out of high school,” they told him. “Get an education so you get out of the house and get a job.”
He thought about becoming an engineer. He dropped that idea the first day of his first class. He switched to geology and joined the college’s Army ROTC. He found his direction and his life.
He served two tours in Vietnam, earned a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star and a Soldier’s Medal when he pulled three comrades from a burning helicopter. The crash broke his ankle.
He became a four-star general and our country’s first Black secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who served under four American presidents.
Yet, even with his many accomplishments, he was such a humble man. So gentle in spirit. So easy to approach.
We first met in 2006 when I was inducted in the Horatio Alger Association for Distinguished Americans in Washington, D.C. Powell had been inducted in 1991. We were sitting at the same table, sharing our immigrant stories.
I had just become president of High Point University the year before, and I invited him to campus to speak to our students because his and our university’s values were the same.
In 2014, on a Saturday in May under a beautiful blue sky, he addressed our graduates. He called them “my young friends.” He talked about love of country, the importance of civic involvement and the need to find your family, blow them a kiss, and say, “Thanks, Mom!”
Powell was like that. He looked for humor in life’s biggest moments. He also looked for wisdom.
“Go forth and raise strong families and remember all you can leave behind is your reputation, your good works and your children for the next generation,” he told them. “Let your dreams be your only limitation.”
Words to live by. Thank you, my friend.
Nido R. Qubein is the president of High Point University.