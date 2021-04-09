Nikolaos Karagiannis: Lack of upward mobility hurts everyone

Nadarajan “Raj” Chetty is known for his extensive research showing that economic mobility varies enormously within the U.S. Economic mobility is the ability of an individual, family or some other group to improve or lower their economic status, thus their social status. Economic mobility may be affected by factors like location, education, culture, race, sex and family wealth as well as interactions among them. In the United States, income inequality means upward mobility is not equal everywhere.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the IRS, Chetty and others produced The Opportunity Atlas, which tracks the outcomes of 20 million Americans from childhood to their mid-30s in all 70,000 census tracts with the ability to analyze findings by race, gender and income. People have a better chance of rising to the highest income level in the West, while people in the Deep South have the lowest odds.