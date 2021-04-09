Nikolaos Karagiannis: Lack of upward mobility hurts everyone

Nadarajan “Raj” Chetty is known for his extensive research showing that economic mobility varies enormously within the U.S. Economic mobility is the ability of an individual, family or some other group to improve or lower their economic status, thus their social status. Economic mobility may be affected by factors like location, education, culture, race, sex and family wealth as well as interactions among them. In the United States, income inequality means upward mobility is not equal everywhere.
Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the IRS, Chetty and others produced The Opportunity Atlas, which tracks the outcomes of 20 million Americans from childhood to their mid-30s in all 70,000 census tracts with the ability to analyze findings by race, gender and income. People have a better chance of rising to the highest income level in the West, while people in the Deep South have the lowest odds.
The upward mobility measures add information relative to neighborhood characteristics in predicting children’s outcomes historically. As we drill deeper into the Atlas statistics, we can no longer assume that children will have better lives than their parents, and Black residents are particularly at risk for moving down the income ladder. The historical dimension in mobility can be the change in socioeconomic status between parents and children (“inter-generational”) or over the course of a lifetime (“intra-generational”). Besides, there are high structural barriers to social mobility in the U.S. (“structural mobility”).
Interestingly, the new findings challenge the popular belief that America remains a land of opportunity for all. Two key points stand out in Chetty’s analysis. First, adjacent neighborhoods with similar household incomes and racial makeup can produce children whose adult lives can change course in different directions. And second, in a single neighborhood, children growing up in almost undistinguishable households can diverge dramatically as adults — with race being the only differing characteristic.
The Atlas findings show that children from low-income families in Forsyth County are less likely to move up the economic ladder as adults compared to children almost anywhere else in the U.S. Only two counties in South Dakota rank lower than Forsyth County. Scholarly studies seek to explore the barriers to upward mobility in Forsyth County and beyond. But these barriers are not insurmountable and can be lowered through the sustained application of good policies.
However, these research efforts on economic mobility have not considered important causes for concern. Persistent macroeconomic fluctuations, massive federal budget and trade deficits, a significant slowdown in local production, stagnant real wages and rising inequality and the effects of the recent financial crisis and the current coronavirus pandemic are complicated and far-reaching. Actual spending, job creation, home equity, emotional and physical health and future expectations have all been affected by these challenges.
Policymakers can use the Atlas to better target programs that aim to improve economic opportunities for disadvantaged children by pinpointing areas within cities that have the weakest outcomes. From there, it is up to policymakers, advocates, scholars and community leaders to diagnose the nature of their challenges and identify pragmatic solutions. The data can also be used to help low-income families find affordable neighborhoods that offer good opportunities for upward mobility. Neighborhood conditions, affordable housing, educational achievements, transportation systems and decent employment opportunities are all important prerequisites for social justice and improvement of opportunities.
The new competitive landscape prompts U.S. state and local authorities to take creative, comprehensive and proactive approaches to developing ingenious economic activities. But these regional and local initiatives will have to leverage federal and state spending to achieve scale.
N.C. policy makers need to figure out how to make the best use of available human, material and financial resources and pursue a “smart specialization strategy” that emphasizes smart, sustainable, inclusive economic growth. Selected sectors and activities in North Carolina must be supported by coordinated institutionalized interventions focused on developing the capacities of local firms of high potential and achievability. Such sectors and industries can be renewable and alternative energy as well as production lines that can utilize alternative energy sources; “green” and “blue” growth opportunities; organic farming; different types of tourism that emphasize local culture and arts, food and beverage, entertainment and local scenery; and local biotechnology clusters. Ultimately, the right solutions should aim at augmenting local conditions, resources, preferences and opportunities.
Nikolaos Karagiannis is a professor of economics at Winston-Salem State University.