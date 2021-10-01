Olivia Williams: Riding the waves of change

Two months ago, the company I work for was acquired. In the world we live in today, it’s not uncommon for mergers and acquisitions to happen quicker than the time it takes for Jeff Bezos to land on the moon. However, unlike Bezos, the change and its subsequent effects can take much longer than 15 minutes. There are new processes to learn, new names of coworkers to get to know, timesheets (oh, the timesheets — if you’ve been in the agency world for any length of time, you feel my pain). Going from a team of 10 to a team of 800 influences a person, no doubt.

On the evening before the acquisition was made public, my stellar team of 10 and I received an email from my boss and founder of our company. A Georgia native, Beth’s warm Southern drawl will instantly invite you in. However, make no mistake: The woman is a badass PR veteran who knows the health care industry like the back of her hand, and she has a zero-tolerance policy for BS. Mansplainers beware.

The email, eloquently titled, “Musings on Change,” was a tender, poignant response to the events our company faced. Many of the members on the team had been with Beth since the company’s inception 16 years ago. Others, like myself and my colleague, Lisa, had joined the agency earlier this year. But regardless of tenure, the message to all of us was the same: “Let’s lean into it all.”